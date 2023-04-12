The FBI, South Portland Police and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office coordinated to have a SWAT team arrest a young male they say made serious threats against the South Portland community.

The youth could face charges of arson, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking, South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said in a statement Wednesday night. He said other charges also could be filed.

“In addition to these crimes, several threats to cause serious harm to individuals and groups using specific weapons were verified,” Ahern said. “Due to the violent nature of these threats, this case was assessed as a high-risk arrest and a decision was made to use the Southern Maine Regional SWAT team to make the arrest and facilitate a search of the individual’s home.”

Ahern didn’t reveal the nature of the threats and who they may have been directed at.

The chief did not say where the youth lived but said he was arrested in the Elm Street area of South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: