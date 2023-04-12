This is the start of a new monthly column and a partnership between the Scarborough Leader and the Scarborough Land Trust. Our desire is to connect readers to the natural world. Over time we will explore seasonal observations, natural history, outdoor recreation and access, farming and more.

We hope you will join us each month as we explore the natural world right here in Scarborough. Your ideas are always welcome. Have a question about something you noticed outside? Wondering why flowers are different colors? When do frogs start to call each year? Send your ideas and questions to [email protected] Put Nature Notes in the subject heading and we will review your ideas for future columns.

This month, we thought a history lesson would be in order. Scarborough Land Trust was started in 1977 as the Owascoag Land Trust. The name comes from the Sokokis word referring to “land of much grass,” a reference to Scarborough Marsh.

For a full history of Scarborough, visit the Scarborough Historical Society website: https://scarboroughhistoricalsociety.org/. The name was changed in 1984 to reflect the larger geographical area the organization covers. From these humble beginnings, Scarborough Land Trust has protected 1,785 acres. Out of this total, the trust holds 1,393 acres in fee ownership.

You might know many of these properties, including Pleasant Hill, Warren Woods, Fuller Farm, Libby River, Blue Point, and Sewell Woods Preserves. Several smaller properties are maintained solely as wildlife habitat and for watershed protection. Two new preserves will open to the public in 2023/24. The land trust also owns Broadturn Farm, which we lease as an active and well-loved local farm. Seven conservation easements are held by Scarborough Land Trust protecting the properties that are owned by other entities, but are protected in perpetuity from development.

Scarborough Land Trust has an active stewardship program to manage all of these properties. In addition to our professional staff, 150 volunteers assist in a variety of projects.

Management takes many forms, including: marking boundaries, building trails, repairing trails, removing trash, improving wildlife habitat, annual monitoring, controlling invasive plants, maintaining parking areas, and more. We have just over 10 miles of trails that are open to the public 365 days a year from dawn to dusk.

Later in 2023 we expect to open three new trail sections. Our volunteer Invasive Species Task Force works through the summer and fall to control introduced plants such as bush honeysuckle, Asiatic bittersweet, Japanese knotweed, and multiflora rose. Interested in helping? We are always looking for additional volunteers.

In addition to stewardship, volunteers help with special events, community outreach, education programs, office projects and various committees. Sign up at https://scarboroughlandtrust.org/volunteer/.

Another major area of focus for the land trust is education and community outreach. Programs are offered throughout the year. Interested in learning about birds, wildflowers, amphibians and reptiles, bats, astronomy, fireflies, and nature photography? We have you covered. Many of our programs are in the field so people can experience nature and enjoy being outdoors.

On Mother’s Day of this year, we are partnering with Broadturn Farm, Inc. on a special event that will feature flowers, native plants, kids’ activities, and other fun things for mom. More details will be available on both of our websites. Each fall, we conduct a program for landowners titled, “Conservation Options for Your Property.” This is an opportunity for property owners to learn about options such as conservation easements, acquisition, and estate planning.

Scarborough Land Trust feels a tremendous sense of responsibility toward the residents of Scarborough. We think about today and the future. How do we protect what makes Maine such a special place to live? How do we keep natural areas and farms that are important for the health of our community? How do we provide quality outdoor recreational experiences for residents? What legacy do we leave our children?

After all, the land trust’s mission and stewardship is forever. Our tag line reflects this “For People and Wildlife, Forever.”

While our monthly column will not always deal with such weighty issues, we hope you will join us in exploring the natural side of Scarborough. We also look forward to a long-term partnership with the Scarborough Leader.

Text provided by Scarborough Land Trust. For more information or to contact the trust email [email protected] or call 207-289-1199.

