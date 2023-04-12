Chebeague Island

Thu.  4/13  7 p.m.  Climate Action Team  CI School

Mon.  4/17  5 p.m.  Board of Adjustments and Appeals  Town Hall

Wed.  4/19  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Hall

Thu.  4/20  4 p.m.  Joint Long Island Select Board  Zoom

Freeport

Thu.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  4/17  7 p.m.  Sewer District  Zoom, Treatment Plant

Wed.  4/19  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Council Chambers

North Yarmouth

Thu.  4/13  6 p.m.  Budget Workshop  WH/CC

Tue.  4/18  6 p.m.  Budget Workshop  WH/CC

Tue.  4/18  7 p.m.  Select Board  WH/CC

Thu.  4/20  6 p.m.  Budget Committee  WH/CC

Yarmouth

Thu.  4/13  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Zoom, CR

Thu.  4/13  7 p.m.  School Committee  YHS

Wed.  4/19  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  CR

Thu.  4/20  8:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Advisory  Zoom, CR

Thu.  4/20  7 p.m.  Town Council Voting  Zoom, Log Cabin

