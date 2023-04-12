Chebeague Island
Thu. 4/13 7 p.m. Climate Action Team CI School
Mon. 4/17 5 p.m. Board of Adjustments and Appeals Town Hall
Wed. 4/19 6 p.m. Select Board Town Hall
Thu. 4/20 4 p.m. Joint Long Island Select Board Zoom
Freeport
Thu. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Committee Town Hall
Mon. 4/17 7 p.m. Sewer District Zoom, Treatment Plant
Wed. 4/19 6 p.m. Project Review Board Council Chambers
North Yarmouth
Thu. 4/13 6 p.m. Budget Workshop WH/CC
Tue. 4/18 6 p.m. Budget Workshop WH/CC
Tue. 4/18 7 p.m. Select Board WH/CC
Thu. 4/20 6 p.m. Budget Committee WH/CC
Yarmouth
Thu. 4/13 7 p.m. Operations Committee Zoom, CR
Thu. 4/13 7 p.m. School Committee YHS
Wed. 4/19 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee CR
Thu. 4/20 8:30 a.m. Complete Streets Advisory Zoom, CR
Thu. 4/20 7 p.m. Town Council Voting Zoom, Log Cabin
