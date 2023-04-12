April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day by millions across our planet, as a reminder of the modern environmental movement of the 1960s. Today, Earth Day represents the opportunity for people to mobilize in the name of global environmental action. In many ways, Earth Day has taken on a life of its own, creating space for us all to consider our relationship to the environment not just on April 22, or even throughout the month, but in our every day.

For our Sustainability Department, each and every day is an opportunity to take small (and sometimes large, bold) steps toward creating a sustainable future for us here in South Portland. Over the next few weeks, organizations of all capacities will be hosting Earth Day, week, and month programming that we are so excited for – and hope you will be too.

Earth Day events in South Portland

For city of South Portland, Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Earth Week programming, visit https://southportlandme.myrec.com/info/activities/default.aspx under the “Park Ranger Programs” in the drop-down menu

Highlights include Earth Week Crafts on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center, Earth Week Geocaching beginning April 16 (see the Recreation Department Facebook page for more info), and the Hinckley Park Earth Week Clean-up on Friday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is requested via the link provided.

Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District, Urban Runoff 5K

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m., Southern Maine Community College, South Portland.

Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the Urban Runoff, a 5K course starting and ending at South Portland’s Southern Maine Community College.

Registration is required and supports the district’s clean-water education programming across southern Maine. For more information, visit https://cumberlandswcd.org/urban-runoff.

South Portland Land Trust, annual Earth Day clean-up

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Mill Creek Park (across from Hannaford) or South Branch Trail (across from JC Penney) South Portland.

Join South Portland Land Trust for its annual Earth Day Clean-up. A great family-friendly way to enjoy the outdoors while taking care of our planet. Bags and disposable gloves provided by the land trust. There’s even a photo contest. The land trust will host stream and trail walks at Trout Brook and Dow’s Woods during Earth Day weekend (April 22-23). For more information and to register, visit https://www.southportlandlandtrust.org/upcoming-events.

Portland, Earth Day celebration

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Payson Park, Portland

Join us for a free, family-friendly Earth Day Celebration in Payson Park on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. City departments are teaming up with local green organizations to host a festival of fun: music, food trucks, e-bikes and electric lawn equipment to try out, outdoor activities, and more. Don’t miss this great chance to connect with neighbors and friends of the city, learn sustainability tips, and celebrate nature together in Portland.

For more information, visit www.portlandmaine.gov/1398/Earth-Day-Celebration-2023.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Steve Genovese is an AmeriCorps/Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the South Portland Sustainability Office through September 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]

