South Portland has created a new logo, coming just in time for the city’s 125th anniversary. The logo was designed by the Discovery Team, a group of local residents who worked with city staff and consultants to create new branding artwork. The logo was approved by the city council in February.

“A lot of collaborative work went into the creation of our new city logo,” said Mayor Kate Lewis. “In the end, the Discovery Team came to consensus around this image, which we feel speaks to South Portland’s unique character and incorporates elements of our historic branding. We hope the new logo will resonate with our diverse community of residents, businesses and visitors.”

The color logo includes the city’s lighthouse at Bug Light, the ocean waves, and a tree. The tree fits the city, as South Portland has been designated as a Tree City USA community for almost 43 years. Tree City USA is a program that works with communities to develop framework maintaining and growing their tree cover.

The city’s seal, also focusing on Bug Light, remains the same. South Portland’s motto “FORWARD” also remains.

South Portland’s digital platforms will be updated with the new logo. Physical property with the logo will only be updated when the property needs to be replaced anyway, to reduce wastefulness.

