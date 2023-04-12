Cape Elizabeth
Tue. 4/18 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 4/19 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery Committee Town Hall
Thu. 4/20 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee Community Center
Thu. 4/20 7 p.m. Energy Committee Town Hall
Scarborough
Wed. 4/19 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Workshop Municipal Bldg
Wed. 4/19 7 p.m. Town Council Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Thu. 4/20 6 p.m. Community Services Advisory Community Services Bldg
South Portland
Fri. 4/14 10:30 a.m. Board of Health Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Fri. 4/14 2 p.m. Board of Health Zoom
Tue. 4/18 6:30 p.m. City Council Zoom, Council Chambers
Wed. 4/19 7:30 a.m. Bike/Pedestrian Committee Cafe 93
Wed. 4/19 4:30 p.m. Economic Dev. Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Wed. 4/19 5:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee Planning/Dev. Office
Thu. 4/20 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Planning/Dev. Office
Thu. 4/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Planning/Dev. Office
Send questions/comments to the editors.