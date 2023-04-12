Cape Elizabeth

Tue.  4/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  4/19  10 a.m.  Riverside Cemetery Committee  Town Hall

Thu.  4/20  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee  Community Center

Thu.  4/20  7 p.m.  Energy Committee  Town Hall

Scarborough

Wed.  4/19  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission Workshop  Municipal Bldg

Wed.  4/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Thu.  4/20  6 p.m.  Community Services Advisory  Community Services Bldg

South Portland

Fri.  4/14  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Fri.  4/14  2 p.m.  Board of Health  Zoom

Tue.  4/18  6:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom, Council Chambers

Wed.  4/19  7:30 a.m.  Bike/Pedestrian Committee  Cafe 93

Wed.  4/19  4:30 p.m.  Economic Dev. Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Wed.  4/19  5:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee  Planning/Dev. Office

Thu.  4/20  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Planning/Dev. Office

Thu.  4/20  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Planning/Dev. Office

