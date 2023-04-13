Democrats must do better. For example, the name “Planned Parenthood” immediately estranged Catholics and followers of other “righteous” religions, fostering an assumption that Planned Parenthood services are limited to birth control and abortions. “Women’s Health Services” would better describe the services offered.
The words “defund the police” imply abolishing policing, when what is often meant is an increase of mental health professionals and services. Better words: “expand policing services” or “help our cops.”
“Raise taxes on the rich” implies that wealthy people and companies should be taxed at a higher rate, rather than everyone paying the same tax rate. “A universal tax rate for all” would be more acceptable for the majority of folks.
Claudette Greene
Portland
