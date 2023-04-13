Jonathan Dube went 3 for 4, driving in four runs as St. Joseph’s College held on for a 15-14 baseball win over Clark on Thursday at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jackson Stanton had a single, double and home run while Terry Morrissey and Jared Wilhelm also had three hits apiece for St. Joseph’s (11-15), which was outscored 7-1 over the final four innings after opening a 14-7 lead after the first four innings.

Connor Rulnick led Clark (13-13) with four hits and three RBI.

BABSON 11, SOUTHERN MAINE 7: The Beavers (15-9) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and rallied past the Huskies (9-13) at Babson Park, Massachusetts, snapping USM’s seven-game winning streak.

Michael O’Brien had a pair of doubles for Babson, while Brant Savage and Michael Gook added two hits apiece.

Kyle Douin and Cam Seymour had solo homers for Southern Maine.

SOFTBALL

HUSKIES SWEEP BEAVERS: Belle Snyder was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI and scored twice to lead Southern Maine (9-13) to a 9-1 victory over UMaine-Farmington (1-15) to complete a doubleheader sweep at Gorham.

Olivia Levasseur added a pair of hits for Southern Maine.

Lauren Merrill threw a three-hit shutout as the Huskies won the first game, 2-0.

GYMNASTICS

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Florida women’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA championship round for the third straight year after getting a lift from the return of star Trinity Thomas.

Florida’s Southeastern Conference counterpart LSU posted the top score of 197.4750 during the first session of the NCAA semifinals on Thursday. The Gators (197.4000) finished ahead of California (196.9125) and Denver (196.5000) for a chance at their first national title since winning three straight from 2013-15.

Thomas, the reigning NCAA all-around champion, competed for the first time since suffering a lower leg injury in her floor routine in the regional on March 31. Thomas drilled a landing on the uneven bars with a near-perfect score of 9.95 to help the Gators take the lead after the first rotation. She also competed in the vault.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ENTERING DRAFT: UConn center Adama Sanogo announced Thursday he will leave the national champions and make himself eligible for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Mali, who was named Most Outstanding Player at this year’s Final Four, made his decision public in an Instagram post, thanking his family and coaches for their support. Sanogo averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in helping UConn to a 31-8 record and a fifth national title. He improved on those stats during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.7 points and 10 rebounds over those six games.

“I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called,” he wrote. “I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home.”

• Arizona’s second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft. The Lithuanian big man had a breakout season in 2022-23, averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor.

• UCLA guard Tyger Campbell has declared for the NBA draft, joining teammates Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark who already made the move. Freshman guard Amari Bailey has joined the exodus from UCLA on Thursday.

