Woman’s Club to meet

Scarborough Chief of Police Mark Holmquist will speak at a meeting of the Westbrook Woman’s Club at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Refreshments will be served and guests from any community are welcome.

Eat, vote for best pizza

The Gorham-Westbrook Rotary Club will host its first pizza challenge fundraiser in over 10 years.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, restaurants, including Amato’s, Casa Novello, the Frog & Turtle, Gorham House of Pizza, Portland Pie and Westbrook House of Pizza, will serve up their pizza in an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet at the Westbrook Community Center, according to event Chairman Phil Spiller. The cost is $12 and $5 for those under 12. There will be no charge for kids under 5.

Diners at the 2023 Pizza Challenge will vote on the best pizza and the most unique/original pizza in Westbrook and Gorham, Spiller said.

The event also will include mini massages, face painting, cornhole and other games, caricature drawings, a bounce house and a raffle for round-trip airline tickets.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 11, 1973, that Shirley James arrived from California for a two-week visit with her mother, Bernadette Lavigne of Bridgton Road, and several other family members.

