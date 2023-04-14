Volunteer Recognition Awards nominations

It’s time to nominate your neighbors for the town’s Volunteer Recognition Awards. Visit graymaine.org/nominate to recognize a valuable community member, organization or committee for their community service and dedication to the betterment of the town, or pick up a nomination form at the town office and mail it to Jonathan Hartt, Assistant to the Town Manager, 24 Main St., Gray, ME 04039.

Apply for Blueberry fest booth

Gray’s Wild Blueberry Festival Committee is currently accepting booth applications from “made in Maine” artists and crafters, community and school groups and local sponsors.

The 7th annual festival is scheduled for Aug. 12. Last year, nearly 3,000 people attended the event, which celebrates community and all things wild blueberry.

For more information, see the GrayWildBlueberryFestival page on Facebook, go to wildblueberries.me/grayfestival or email [email protected]

Yoga for tweens, teens

Monday Night Yoga at the Newbegin Gym at 5:30 p.m. is only $6, and throughout the month of April, middle school and high school students can join for free accompanying an adult.

Bring a mat and a water bottle. For more information, visit gngrec.com. Open to ages 6 and up. The gym is located at 24 Main St.

Let the library know what they’re missing

Residents can request items to be added to the Gray Public Library by filling out the Collection Suggestions form at graypubliclibrary.com, also available at bit.ly/3Giiuqz.

Items can include books as well as DVDs and video games. Requests are not guaranteed to be accepted. Be sure to check the catalog, including inter-library loans, to be sure it’s not already available.

Request a budget flyer

An informational flyer summarizing the upcoming fiscal year’s town budget, previously available only online or in-person at the town office, is now available through the mail.

The flyer can be a useful tool for residents to make their voting plans. Residents wishing to receive it mail should complete a request form, available in the town newsletter at graymaine.org.

