BASEBALL

Coach: Tony DiBiase (third year, 20-16 overall record)

2022 record: 7-10 (Lost, 6-3, to Westbrook in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Matt Connor (Senior), Noah Kennedy-Jensen (Senior), Jacob Lucier (Senior), Brian Connolly (Junior), Chris Murphy (Junior)

Pivotal games: May 2 PORTLAND, May 6 WESTBROOK, May 11 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 16 @ Scarborough, May 18 GORHAM, May 23 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 25 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “Our pitching looks good and when you have two legitimate number one pitchers, you’ll be in most games. Our defense should be really good too. The question mark is whether or not we can hit. Most games will be decided by one- or two-runs. We have some good young players, but they’re unproven at the varsity level. I think we’ll be in the thick of things. You never know in baseball.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus’ biggest obstacle a year ago was health, as Connor missed essentially the whole season, while Connolly was limited as well. This spring, the Stags are starting from a stronger place and they could wind up one of the very best teams in Class A South if everything comes together.

Connolly, who has verbally committed to playing at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Connor, who will play at Assumption College in Worcester, give Cheverus a pair of aces. They can each play shortstop too and both wield a potent bat. Lucier is the catcher. He’ll see some innings on the mound and can play third base. Sophomore Devan Kelley is at first base and Murphy, a top hitter, is at second. Kennedy-Jensen, who batted .308 a year ago, is a top outfielder.

The Stags aren’t viewed at a top contender level, like South Portland or Falmouth, but they might change that perception in the weeks to come. Like so many other teams, if Cheverus can just generate enough offense at the right time, then the sky’s the limit.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Theresa Hendrix (fifth year, 20-47 overall record)

2022 record: 4-12 (Lost, 10-0, in six-innings, to Scarborough in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Bella Napolitano Aberle (Sophomore), Ashley Connor (Sophomore),

Pivotal games: April 24 TA, April 26 @ Scarborough, May 3 GORHAM, May 15 @ Portland, May 19 @ Kennebunk, May 24 BIDDEFORD, May 26 @ Windham

Coach’s comment: “Our team will have a new look this season. With only a few returning starters from last season, we have young talent that is dedicated and eager to compete and have confidence in each game. We’ll be led by seniors Eadie Nadeau and Madison Bunnell-Parker. Defense and building strong fundamentals and game IQ will be a key factor this season along with confidence at the plate. Last season, we competed in games. This season, we look to take that to the next level and win those games as a team.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus might be unproven, but the Stags have a huge upside and could turn some heads in the weeks to come.

Connor saw a lot of time on the hill a year ago, will be a key pitcher again and will also see time in the middle infield. She’ll be joined on the hill this spring by freshmen Anna Goodman and Hailey Lamontagne. Napolitano Aberle boasted a booming bat as a freshman, hitting .404 with six doubles and four home runs while slugging .788. She’ll be a nightmare for opposing pitchers yet again and will catch and play third base. Junior Kelsey Cassidy, a transfer from Brunswick, will be a factor in the middle infield and freshman Anna Kennedy Jensen will see time as a catcher and at third base.

The Stags’ growth in the weeks to come will be fun to watch. The raw talent is there, but it will take some time for the team to hit its stride. Cheverus might not boast the most glowing regular season record, but could be very dangerous by the time the postseason rolls around.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Will Tuttle (third year, 10-17 overall record)

2022 record: 4-9 (Lost, 20-1, to Windham in Class A North quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Ryan Franceschi (Senior), Preston Fallon (Junior), Barohn Dockendorf (Sophomore), Matt Hahn (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 18 PORTLAND, May 15 @ Portland, May 17 @ Deering, May 20 @ Windham, May 23 WAYNFLETE, May 27 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We’re a young team. We hope to make the playoffs and continue to build momentum from last season. We have offensive weapons and a sturdy defense. Less unforced turnovers and strong goaltending will be able to help us get over the hurdle of some of the close games we have lost in the previous two seasons.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus could be on the cusp of making a leap up the standings this spring. The Stags got off to a great start Saturday with a 20-8 victory at Westbrook.

Franceschi and Hahn will anchor the attack. Freshman TJ Saulter could quickly become a factor on the offensive side as well. Sophomore middies Brady Cash and Quinn Gleason are faceoff threats who will make their impact on both offense and defense. Dockendorf and Fallon saw a lot of time on defense last season, were both named honorable mention league all-stars and will look to hold the opposition at bay. Freshman Cameron Day takes over in goal. Tuttle is excited about his potential.

The Stags will take some time to hit their stride, but their upside is promising. Don’t be surprised if they make a run come playoff time.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Sarah Varney (third year, 11-16 overall record)

2022 record: 9-5 (Lost, 20-10, to Yarmouth in Class A North semifinals)

Top returning players: Elle Cooney (Senior), Reese Belanger (Junior), Mackenzie Cash (Junior), Lucy Johnson (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: May 2 @ Falmouth, May 12 WINDHAM, May 22 YARMOUTH, May 30 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “The girls have been working hard, grasping new concepts and fine-tuning fundamentals. We have players who are picking up a stick for the first time and others who are more experienced. I always hope that a reflection at the end of the season creates a sense of accomplishment that they can be proud of. Whether they tried something brand new or became more proficient in a skill. Ultimately, a team that can learn to work together and support each other will provide more than just a season worth of goals. And as always, we hope to accomplish further advancement in the playoffs.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus made a nice run a year ago and while top scorer and reigning Spring Athlete of the Year Riley O’Mara has departed, still hopes to take the next step this spring.

Belanger will play a huge role, taking draws and making an impact in the midfield. She was an all-star last spring. Cash (honorable mention all-star in 2022), Johnson (the field hockey and ice hockey standout who was all-star last season) and junior Taylor Krieger are other midfielders who will be heard from. Sophomore Sophia St. John could be a top scorer. Defensively, keep an eye on sophomore Maddie Doherty to lead the way in front of Cooney in goal.

The Stags opened with an encouraging 18-15 victory over Marshwood Thursday, as Johnson scored six times, Krieger and St. John each added three goals and Cooney stopped 20 shots. Cheverus is still chasing the likes of Falmouth and Yarmouth and will need some unproven players to step up and play bigger roles, but there’s reason to believe that will happen. This is a squad which might just surprise some favorites when all is said and done.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: John Wilkinson (third year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 2nd @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 18th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) James Baur (Senior), Matt Fogg (Senior), Bryan Stark-Chessa (Senior), Dominic Cortez (Junior), Brendan Rogers (Junior)

(Girls) Annabelle Brooks (Senior), Maddie Hom (Senior), Finley Brown (Sophomore), Annie Vigue (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys’ team will be very interesting to watch as the season progresses. Look for us to be very competitive by season’s end. The girls cover many events and have a great mix of athletes from all classes. Look for us to improve weekly with many qualifying to compete at states.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Cheverus outdoor teams boast a bevy of strong athletes.

Even after the graduation of state champion Frank Morang, the boys hope to continue the momentum of last year’s strong finish. They return state meet scorers Rogers (runner-up in the 400), Stark-Chessa (who was fifth in both the mile and two-mile) and Fogg (part of a champion 4×400 relay team). Fogg, Rogers and sophomore Emil Strock will be top sprinters. Stark-Chessa looks for an even higher finish in the distance events. Baur and Cortez are experienced pole vaulters, who hope to score at the big meets. Juniors Gio St. Onge and Elijah Timlin and jumpers to watch. Freshman Rocco Deschambeau could be a top thrower.

On the girls’ side, Vigue was sixth in the 800 a year ago. She’ll be a threat again. The Stags also feature Brown, Brooks and freshman Lucy Olson in the longer races. Hom will contend in the sprints. She can also jump and throw. Freshmen Amelia Dedekian and Kate Prestes are pole vaulters. Prestes will also compete in the jumps. Don’t be surprised if Cheverus makes a big move up the standings this season.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Ben Putnam (sixth year)

2022 record: 11-3 (Lost, 4-1, to Thornton Academy in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Calvin Cutler (Senior), Eamon Swift (Senior), Anton Behuniak (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goals for the season are to be competitive right off the bat and to keep improving throughout the year. If we do that, then the rest will take care of itself.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus enjoyed a very strong season a year ago, reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2010, and is back for more, looking to be among the best teams in Class A South.

The Stags feature a trio of veterans who will lead the way. Cutler (a second-team league all-star last season) and Swift are senior leaders, while Behuniak was a second-team all-star at singles last season.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Beth Coates (first year)

2022 record: 8-5 (Lost, 5-0, to Falmouth in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Camryn McCutcheon (Senior), Carolyn Bolduc (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “To improve their skills from last year, most of the girls played quite a bit during the offseason. They are all very enthusiastic to play and I am looking forward to a great season.

The Forecaster’s forecast: Cheverus goes back to the future this spring as Coates, who coached the boys’ squad to a pair of regional final appearances during a 10-year stint from 1998-2007 takes over as the girls’ team coach. She inherits a squad accustomed to competing and one that should again be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Bolduc and McCutcheon, along with new sophomore Sophia Monfa, are viewed as the top players. Seniors Lila Ashburn, Olivia Mrad and Charlotte Proctor are veterans and leaders. Juniors Meredith Cloutier, Lillian Hanley, Grace Kutz and Sophia Pothier were also vying for spots at press time.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

