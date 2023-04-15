BASEBALL

Coach: Corey Leach (first year)

2022 record: 3-14 (Lost, 11-1, in five-innings, to South Portland in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Sam Rank (Senior), Avery Lawrence (Junior)

Pivotal games: May 9 @ Bonny Eagle, May 16 PORTLAND, May 20 CHEVERUS

Coach’s comment: “I hope to continue to instill the important of tradition in regard to pride and culture at Deering. I want to get student-athletes interested in playing baseball again, build community support, and work with Portland Baseball and Portland Little League to continue to grow the game. I would like to put the focus point on the entire program at a whole. Although we have some key players, each member in our organization will play and intregal role in our success.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering welcomes a new coach this spring in Leach, who played at Bonny Eagle and has spent time coaching in Sanford, Wells and most recently, Kennebunk. He’ll be aided by Zach Ham, a former St. Joseph’s College pitcher, who will be the pitching coach.

The Rams return Lawrence, who was an honorable mention all-star last season. He’ll be a top pitcher, along with Rank. They’ll serve as captains along with junior infielder Jackson Forrest and junior outfielder Dajour Hooks-Wayman.

Deering will look to show steady improvement in the weeks to come and hopes to win some games and threaten for a playoff position while setting the stage for future success.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Anais Aguirre (third year)

2022 record: 1-15 (Lost, 24-0, in five-innings, to eventual state champion Biddeford in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Molly Campbell (Senior), Kira Siteman (Senior), Sophie Hill (Junior), Izzy Elder (Junior), Hailey Siteman (Junior), Julia Krush (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 @ South Portland/Westbrook, April 26 PORTLAND, May 3 @ Falmouth, May 5 CHEVERUS, May 30 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We look forward to having a stronger season this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering hopes to climb its way up the competitive ladder in the weeks to come and has a strong group of returning players, who will be bolstered by some key newcomers.

Hill, Hailey Siteman and freshmen Adelyn Blackburn and Isabella McBrady will all see time on the mound. Blackburn, Krush and Kira Siteman (a captain) will have an opportunity to play catcher. Campbell (a captain) will be at second base. When Hill doesn’t pitch, she’ll split time at first base and shortstop. Krush can also play shortstop. Elder, Hailey Siteman and Blackburn will help in the outfield.

The Rams hope to hold their own against most of the teams on their schedule and if all goes well, they’ll win a few games as the season progresses.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Geoff Arris (third year)

2022 record: 1-12 (Lost, 12-5, to Edward Little, in Class A North preliminary round)

Top returning players: Christian Ballweg (Senior), Billy MacVane (Senior), Sam Anderson (Junior), Andrew Burke (Junior), Santino Cavallaro (Sophomore), Christian Silva (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 SCARBOROUGH, May 3 @ South Portland, May 17 CHEVERUS

Coach’s comment: “My goal is that we get better through the season. We won one game last year and I plan to improve on that in a big way. We have a lot of really solid returning players and the new players that we have will have an immediate impact. We won three out of four of our scrimmages and have a taste of what it takes to be successful. I think that we can and will push ourselves individually and as a team and that drive and determination will lead to good things on and off the field.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is poised to make a big jump this spring behind a strong returning group and an infusion of newcomers and already matched last year’s win total when it opened with a 9-8 victory at rival Portland Saturday.

Burke made the All-Conference team as a sophomore. This spring, he’ll be a captain and top middie. He’ll take faceoffs and make good things happen all over the field. He’s joined by Ballweg, junior Trip Marston and freshmen Dom Bixler and Joey Foley. Freshman Corbin Burke could emerge as a top scoring threat on attack. Anderson will be a force at longstick middie. The defensive unit is headed by Cavallaro (a captain), MacVane and Silva. Freshman Vinny Cavallaro takes over in goal.

The Rams have their share of confidence-building games on the schedule. If they can get some victories early, it will not only build confidence, but could spark a run to the playoffs. If you’re looking a team that could be a big surprise this season, keep Deering in your sights.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Victoria Burnette (second year)

2022 record: 3-10 (Lost, 9-7, to Portland in Class A North preliminary round)

Top returning players: Natalina Dinizio (Senior), Kyla Elsayem (Senior), Anja Franck (Senior), Shay Rosenthal (Junior), Isabella Figdor (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 20 @ Cheverus, April 25 WESTBROOK, May 12 PORTLAND, May 26 SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to keep up the positive community we’ve built here and continue to develop as one of the smallest teams in the league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering made some nice strides a year ago during the regular season, but lost a tough one to its rival in the playoffs. This year, the Rams hope to make it back to the postseason while continuing to develop the program.

Rosenthal was a first-team league all-star in 2022 and will lead the way this season from her midfield position. Franck, an honorable mention last spring, and Figdor will also be heard from in the midfield. Up top, look for Dinizio to lead the way. Elsayem is a top defender. Junior Isabella Adji will be in goal. Sophomore Olivia Cherry is a key newcomer.

Despite an 11-10 home loss to Edward Little in the opener Thursday, Deering believes it can hang tough with the teams on its expanded schedule (there are 14 games this spring for the first time) and if it can exceed last year’s win total, a return to the postseason will likely be the end result.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Ryan Graney (first year)

(Girls) Maria Curit (first year)

2022 results:

(Boys) no score @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 10th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Haytham Ramadan (Senior)

(Girls) Saya Breiting-Brown (Junior), Lara Gin (Junior), Mya Landry (Sophomore)

Coach Graney’s comment: “We’re returning a solid group from the indoor season and welcome some newcomers that should contribute in sprints, throws, and distance running. Haytham will look to challenge for a state title in the 800. The sprint relays will be dependent on him to anchor or lead off. We’ll try to be competitive in distance events with the addition of a few Nordic ski athletes and a junior class they can groom in the jumps, long distance and throws. As our numbers have grown, we look forward to filling all relays this season and setting high expectations for our younger athletes that did well in the junior division indoors.”

Coach Curit’s comment: “I hope to continue to build a culture in our program that everyone can make a difference on our team and that we step up to challenges and get out of our comfort zones to do what is best for the team.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Deering teams boast some promising athletes to watch this spring.

The boys’ squad featured Ramadan, who was the runner-up a year ago in the 800 and came in 13th at New Englands in the 1,000. He’ll be a standout in the middle distance races. Other potential scorers to watch include sophomore DeShawn Lamour in the throws and freshmen Rocco Ciccomancini in the sprints and Jalen Curtis in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Breiting-Brown is a top returner. She was third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles last spring and in February, she was runner-up in the 55 hurdles indoors. Gin was fourth last year in the 400 and looks for another strong season. Landry is a top distance threat. Newcomers Ashley Foley and Sofia Nieves will contend in the sprints.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Regina Morton (13th year)

2022 record: 4-9 (Lost, 4-1, to Westbrook in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Bennett Gallin (Senior), Conor Greene (Junior), Daniel Landry (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We hope to have fun, have a great team chemistry and be competitive in the matches where the opponent is comparable, as well as see improvement from all players during the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering boasts some strong returning players this season.

Landry is back at first singles. He was a first-team league all-star a year ago and could be one of the best players in the conference, one who could go deep in the singles tournament. Greene was at third singles last spring and moves up to second this time around. Gallin projects to be in the third singles spot. Sophomores Hudson Sheperd and Phat Thai lead the way in doubles.

The Rams figure to be competitive throughout the season and could be a touch matchup come playoff-time.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Janet Dosseva (second year)

2022 record: 1-12 (Lost, 5-0, to Falmouth in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Olivia Chong (Junior), Ryleigh Strout (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a lot of beginners on our team this year and my hope is that everyone finds tennis to be a sport they love and can continue playing throughout their lifetime. Also, my goal is that every player, regardless of skill level, learns something new this season, whether it’s the rules of tennis, how to improve their serve, or how to incorporate some trick shots into their game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering welcomes some promising new players this spring and hopes to move up the standings.

Chong and Strout are veterans and captains. Freshman Hilina Gugsa is an intriguing addition. She has a squash background and could quickly step in and make an impact.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

