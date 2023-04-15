BASEBALL

Coach: Mike D’Andrea (third year, 31-7 overall record)

2022 record: 16-3 (Lost, 6-5, to South Portland in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Eli Cowperthwaite (Senior), Miles Gay (Senior), Mitch Ham (Senior), Ethan Hendry (Junior), Brennan Rumpf (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 21 @ Scarborough, April 27 @ Thornton Academy, May 2 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 6 KENNEBUNK, May 11 PORTLAND, May 23 MARSHWOOD, May 30 @ Gorham

Coach’s comment: “We should have a solid team. We’ve added some depth. We have good pitching, one of the top catchers in the league and we’ll produce throughout the whole lineup. I think we’ll have the ability to compete with everyone. If our top-level players rise up and perform, we can get to the big games. The question is can we win them?

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth has been to the semifinals in each of D’Andrea’s two previous seasons at the helm and this spring, an already accomplished dugout adds another key piece as Mike Rutherford, the longtime Portland coach, comes over to serve as an assistant. The Navigators will have no shortage of brain power and there’s also plenty of talent on a roster that is hungry to go all the way.

Cowperthwaite, a left-handed ace, will be a top pitcher. He was a second-team league all-star in 2022 after going 3-1 with a 2.58 earned run average and 58 strikeouts in 34-plus innings. He’ll make life very difficult on the opposition. Rumpf will see a lot of innings as well. Sophomore Isaac Laliberte and freshman Jacoby Porter are other pitchers to keep an eye on. Hendry, a member of the SMAA All-Defensive team a year ago, returns behind the plate. He’s not only superb defensively, but also wields a potent bat. In a league that is pitching-rich, Falmouth might be best equipped to score runs on a regular basis, which would give it a big advantage. Gay (who will also be a threat on the basepaths), Porter, Rumpf and sophomore Tyler Simmons all project to be top hitters. Porter and Simmons will see time at first base. Rumpf will be at second base when he’s not on the mound. Sophomore Josh Polchies, a transfer from Gorham, will play shortstop. Ham (who just won the Travis Roy Award as the state’s best senior hockey player) or Simmons will be at third. Cowperthwaite, Gay and Porter will all help out in the outfield.

The Navigators have the pieces in place for greatness. It just needs to all come together. While South Portland is viewed by many as the favorite in Class A South, Falmouth likes it chances to be the best team by the end of the year. It wouldn’t be wise to bet against this group.

SOFTBALL

Coach: James Coffey (fourth year)

2022 record: 0-16 (Lost, 11-0, in five-innings to Windham in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Miranda Birks (Senior), Izzy Malloy (Senior), Justine Means (Senior), Tabby Worthen (Junior), Ventura Van Zandt (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 24 SCARBOROUGH, May 3 DEERING, May 6 CHEVERUS, May 10 @ South Portland/Westbrook, May 12 PORTLAND, May 22 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We have five returning starters, two new starters and some freshmen to help fill spots. We struggled last year, but we have good leadership and our practices have been up-tempo. We just hope to compete and improve.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: One year after springing an all-time playoff upset victory over Scarborough, Falmouth wasn’t able to get in the win column last spring, but there’s confidence that the Navigators are in for a bounce-back campaign.

Malloy returns on the mound and Van Zandt (an honorable mention all-star a year ago) will see some innings as well. Worthen will be behind the plate. The offense is led by Means, a middle infielder who batted .300 in 2022 and Van Zandt, who will be in a middle infield spot when she’s not pitching. Birks is a veteran at third base who will help the cause. Junior Ava Walker will be at first base and junior Kate Barter is in centerfield.

Falmouth’s goals are modest, showing steady improvement and setting the stage for future success. The Navigators hope for some victories as well and it’s possible a run to the playoffs could be a nice bonus.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dave Barton (sixth year, 58-19 overall record)

2022 record: 12-4 (Lost, 18-7, to Cape Elizabeth in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Cyrus Boothby (Senior), Luke Crowder (Senior), Zach Mitton (Senior), Drew Noyes (Senior), Cole Allen (Junior), Caden Barnard (Junior), Indi Backman (Sophomore), Gio Guerrette (Sophomore), Miles Thaxter (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 22 @ TA, April 29 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 8 @ Brunswick, May 13 @ South Portland, May 15 YARMOUTH, May 20 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 31 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “It’s a great group of kids. We started five or six freshmen last year and that forced them to grow up quick. They’re better and we’re better because of it. Luckily, we have senior leadership in key roles. We have great midfield depth, but we’re young offensively. Having Class A just one region is awesome. We’ll have to earn our way to Fitzy. We’ll just try to get better. If history is any indication, we’ll be our best down the line.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Navigators received trial by fire a year ago but still managed to reach the state final yet again, only to (again) be no match for the Cape Elizabeth juggernaut. This spring, Class A is all one region, so Falmouth will face a tougher road to the final, but this year’s squad has all the pieces in place to be among the state’s elite once more.

The Navigators return one of the best goalies around in Noyes, who made the All-Conference team last season. He’s aided by a strong defensive unit, which boasts reigning all-star Bachman, Crowder, Thaxter and sophomore Fernando Gallinas. In the midfield, Guerrette will be a top faceoff man. He’s joined by Barnard, another all-star from a year ago, as well as Allen, Mitton and freshmen Hudson Barry and Ian Christie. On attack, look for sophomore Joey Guerrette, who was limited by injury in 2022, sophomore Ty Garlock, a transfer from Cape Elizabeth, freshman Hayden Davis and Boothby, who will also play in the midfield, to do the bulk of the scoring.

Falmouth will learn quickly where it stands with trips to Thornton Academy and Cape Elizabeth before the month ends. The schedule doesn’t have many breathers, but the Navigators wouldn’t have it any other way. Noyes and the defense will hold the opposition at bay. If Falmouth can generate consistent offense, it could find itself playing on the season’s final day again and it might just produce a different result this time around.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Ashley Pullen (fifth year, 50-11, two state championships)

2022 record: 11-4 (Lost, 14-5, to Yarmouth in Class A North Final)

Top returning players: Teagan Barry (Senior), Sloane Ginevan (Senior), Patty Riley (Senior), Sydney Shiben (Senior), Adelaide Tolley (Senior), Peaches Stucker (Junior), Maisy Clement (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 KENNEBUNK, May 18 @ Yarmouth, May 22 @ Greely

Coach’s comment: “Things are looking good so far. It’s really nice to have Sloane back. We have good experience all over the field. The senior class is amazing. Positive, talented, good role models. They haven’t won states and that’s definitely a huge motivation. We’ll be tested by our schedule, but we have our eyes on the prize.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After three straight trips to the Class A state final, Falmouth fell just short a year ago. The Navigators lost Ginevan to a knee injury during the middle of the season and while they remained competitive, they couldn’t completely overcome her absence. After a long rehab process, Ginevan, who will play next year at Notre Dame, is back and is ready to go and so are her teammates, who have their sights set on returning to Fitzpatrick Stadium for the state game.

Ginevan’s impact will be felt all over the field, on offense, in the midfield and on attack. She’ll score plenty of goals in the weeks to come. Senior Lucy Taylor, who spent last spring in Washington D.C., is also back and will also make a major impact before playing at Bates College next year. Taylor can take draws and will be a factor in the midfield, as well as on attack. Other offensive players to watch include Clement, Stucker (an All-Conference selection in 2022) and Tolley. Defensively, Shiben, an All-Conference selection last season, Barry and junior Morgan Adams will set the tone in front of Riley, who returns in goal and has made plenty of big saves in big games.

The Navigators have two-time champion Kennebunk as well as last year’s nemesis Yarmouth firmly in their sights. Falmouth will take some time to fully hit its stride, but if injury luck is on its side this time around, it could have no peer. This group will be a lot of fun to watch as it chases greatness.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Jorma Kurry (23rd year, six state championships)

2022 results:

(Boys) 9th @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 21st @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Kaleb Barrett (Senior), Jackson Boyd (Senior), Finn Caxton-Smith (Senior), Will Howard (Senior), Isaac Seeker (Senior), Miles Woodbury (Senior), George Klatsky (Sophomore), Avery Park-Morong (Sophomore)

(Girls) Abbie Ford (Senior), Fiona Hanrahan (Senior), Audrey Murray (Junior), Samantha Gaudet (Junior), Bella Koepsell (Junior), Ruby Prentiss (Junior), Skylar Bush (Sophomore), Caroline Davis (Sophomore), Allie Sweetser (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys should be competitive with a strong senior class and some emerging young athletes. We hope to improve on last year’s championship finishes. With much improved numbers, the girls are hoping to be competitive in every regular season meet and place significantly higher at the championship meets. We have a large influx of young runners along with some strong returning athletes.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth’s outdoor teams will be among the best in the conference and the state this spring.

The boys’ squad is led by Caxton-Smith, who is the lone returning member from a record-setting 4×100 relay team a year ago. Caxton-Smith (who was also fifth in the 200 last spring) will lead the sprint contingent, with help from Boyd, senior Miles Gay, sophomore Max Shapiro and freshman Ali Carter. Seeker and Woodbury are top distance runners. In field events, Barrett is a veteran jumper and he’s joined by senior Judd Armstrong, the basketball standout. In the throws, look for Howard, Klatsky and Park-Morong to be in the mix. Seeker competes in the pole vault. While Scarborough and South Portland are the preseason favorites, don’t be surprised to see Falmouth giving those teams a run for their money by late-May and early-June.

On the girls’ side, Prentiss is a top returner, placing third in the discus last season. She’ll be a top thrower, along with Gaudet. Freshman Brynn Fortier could emerge as a top jumper. On the track, Bush, Davis, Ford and Murray are veteran sprinters. They’re joined by new sophomore Mackenzie VerLee and freshmen Margo Hesson and Keira Kelly. Koepsell and Sweetser are top middle distance runners. In the distance, keep an eye on Hanrahan, along with new junior Sydney Young and freshman Sara Tennent. The Navigators hope to make a run at Scarborough, Gorham and Thornton Academy during the league season and should enjoy a much higher finish at states.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Bob McCully (51st year, 12 state championships)

2022 record: 7-7 (Lost to Portland in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Karl Chamberlain (Junior), Daniel Kim (Junior), Raymond Li (Junior), Marcus McLain (Junior), Jack Verrill (Junior), Charlie Wolak (Junior), Sam Yoon (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have lofty goals for this season. We hope to go deep in the team tournament and the singles tournament and to have a strong showing in the doubles tournament.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth returns plenty of talent and has a big-time addition that will help the cause this spring. If that’s not enough to get excited about, McCully has a new assistant coach this season in Jamie Hilton, who has served as Dave Halligan’s longtime right-hand man in basketball.

Yoon was a league all-star a year ago and lost only to Kennebunk’s standout George Cutone during the season and in the semifinals of the singles tournament. He’ll be a top singles player, as will new senior Xander Barber, who is highly rated. The junior contingent of Chamberlain, Kim, Li, McLain, Verrill and Wolak are in their third season with the varsity team and will fill several spots. Freshmen Eli Sidhu and Luke Vusel are other newcomers to watch.

The Navigators are poised to return to their winning ways and make a deep playoff run this spring.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Larry Nichols (third year)

2022 record: 13-3 (Lost, 3-2, to Kennebunk in Class A South Final)

Top returning players: Elise Gearan (Senior), Gracyn Mick (Junior), Charlotte Williamson (Junior), Gwen Long (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We hope to put together a lineup with players that have improved every week in all areas that will allow the team to be a serious contender in the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth fell one point shy of another trip to states a year ago. This season, the Navigators have that championship look again and will be tough to deny.

Williamson made the SMAA singles first-team a year ago and will be a force again. Freshman Sophia Kirtche is poised to step right in and make an impact as well. Gearan was a first-team all-star in doubles and is another top returner, along with Long and Mick. Several other girls were vying for spots at press time, including seniors Audrey Holland, Avery Mathews and Delaney Weiss, juniors Melanie Bixby, Adele Gamage, Mary McPheeters, Jenna Nunley and Libby Parker and sophomores Carley Lannetta and Addie Morneault.

Falmouth still has to get past Kennebunk, as well as a Scarborough team which had an undefeated regular season a year ago and Thornton Academy just to get out of the region, but it has the ability to outlast those challenging foes. It’s now been five long years since the Navigators brought home the hardware. This year’s group is ready to end that drought.

