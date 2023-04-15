Noah Veroneau netted four goals as Thornton Academy earned an 18-10 victory over Windham in a boys’ lacrosse season opener Saturday in Windham.

Ethan LeBlanc and Jacob Marcotte each contributed three goals.

Tobias Perkins led Windham with three goals. Owen Gaulrapp and Alex Yeaton both had two.

YORK 18, GREELY 8: Luke Douris scored five goals, and Evan Anastas notched four goals and four assists, leading the Wildcats to a season-opening win over the Rangers in Cumberland.

Ty Haseltine chipped in with three goals and three assists, while Nick Hoy added three goals and two assists. Evan Giacobba made 12 saves for York.

MARSHWOOD 9, SCARBOROUGH 4: Tommy Demeroto scored three goals, and Milo Closson and Declan Fitzgerald each added two as the Hawks earned a season-opening win in South Berwick.

Jackson Hamilton chipped in with a goal and an assist.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CAMDEN HILLS 11, LEWISTON 10: Lila Hall scored five goals for the Windjammers in an overtime win against the Blue Devils at Rockport.

Anna Hildreth and Lucy Chen each added two goals.

Julia Perkins led Lewiston with four goals and three assists.

