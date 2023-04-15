BASEBALL

Coach: Wes Ridlon (third year, 27-8 overall record)

2022 record: 13-5 (Lost, 3-2, to Marshwood in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Ashton Blanchette (Senior), Harrison Griffiths (Junior), Tyler Kenney (Junior), Mason Porter (Junior), Zak Sanders (Junior), Erik Swenson (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 21 FALMOUTH, April 28 MARSHWOOD, May 12 @ Kennebunk, May 20 GORHAM, May 23 PORTLAND, May 25 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 27 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “We have some holes to fill offensively after our number two, three and four hitters graduated. It’s a good opportunity for the younger guys. Hopefully, by midseason we’ll have a set lineup. We’ll focus on pitching and defense and playing small ball to push runs across. We just want to be there at the end and to be playing our best baseball then.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough isn’t on the list of Class A South favorites, but rest assured that none of those teams will want to have anything to do with the Red Storm this season.

Scarborough returns three second-team all-stars from a year ago, Blanchette, Porter and Swenson. Swenson will be a top pitcher, along with Griffiths. Blanchette wields a potent bat (he hit .404 last season), can run the bases (he stole 17 of them a year ago) and is a strong outfielder. Porter can also swing the bat (.333 in 2022) and will be at first base. Kenney is the catcher. Sanders is another top outfielder, who will also see some time on the mound.

Scarborough is among a group of teams chasing preseason favorites Falmouth, South Portland and Thornton Academy and the Red Storm are happy to have those other squads wear the bulls-eye. Look for this group to steadily improve and be at its most dangerous in June.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Liz Winslow (first year)

2022 record: 13-5 (Lost, 6-0, to Windham in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Angelina Pizzella (Senior), Samantha Cote (Junior), Jamie Kemper (Junior), Meghan Robinson (Junior), Alana Sawyer (Junior), Natalie Moynihan (Sophomore), Gabrielle Pelletier (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 21 GORHAM, April 29 @ Windham, May 1 @ Thornton Academy, May 3 @ Biddeford, May 10 @ Gorham, May 19 SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK, May 26 KENNEBUNK, May 30 KENNEBUNK

Coach’s comment: “I’m really liking this team. It’s a great group of kids. It’s a young team, but we’re jelling and getting better every day. We’re as athletic as other teams we’ve had. We’ll plug along quietly and do our job and if we keep improving, we’ll be as good as anybody and we’ll be there at the end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough isn’t accustomed to entering a season in the background, but this spring, most eyes are on the likes of reigning champion Biddeford, Windham and Kennebunk. That’s just fine with the Red Storm, who enter a new era after dynasty builder Tom Griffin, one of the greatest softball coaches in state history, stepped down after 32 seasons, 498 victories and eight championships. Scarborough didn’t have to look far for Griffin’s replacement as Winslow, a one-time standout for the program, who went on to play at the University of Delaware before returning to the Red Storm as a longtime assistant coach, takes over. She inherits a squad that is eager to show it belongs in any discussion of title contenders.

This year’s team features a three-headed pitching monster, led by Moynihan (who was 6-2 as a freshman with a 2.49 earned run average during a second-team league all-star campaign), Pelletier and Robinson. Sawyer will be behind the plate. The offense is led by the booming bat of first baseman Pizzella, who hit .391 with 15 runs batted during a second-team all-star season last year, Moynihan (.511, two home runs, 26 RBI) and shortstop Cote (.364). Kemper (second base) and soccer goalie Sophia Rinaldi (a sophomore third baseman) are the other infielders. The outfield features the pitchers (Moynihan, Pelletier and Robinson) when they’re not on the mound, along with sophomore Avery Charland.

Scarborough is relishing the underdog role and that might just spell bad news for the rest of the region. The Red Storm have some work to do to become an elite squad, but the pieces are in place to do so. Don’t be surprised if this new-look club follows in the footsteps of its accomplished predecessors and plays deep into June.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Zach Barrett (fifth year, 27-26 overall record)

2022 record: 10-4 (Lost, 12-7, to Cape Elizabeth in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Ian McKeen (Senior), Richard McLeod (Senior), Ben Kerbel (Junior), Olin Pedersen (Junior), Drew Witas (Junior), Wyatt Grondin (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 18 @ Brunswick, April 29 @ South Portland, May 6 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 10 GORHAM, May 12 @ Yarmouth, May 16 @ Thornton Academy, May 23 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 31 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We’re a young team this year. We graduated a lot and we have big freshman and sophomore classes. They make up more than half of the varsity team, so it’s going to be a work in progress. We have a tough schedule and we’ll have to figure out how to get better. Finishing over .500 is a goal and so is making the playoffs. I think that’s realistic. Anything more than that would be a bonus.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has been one of the best teams in the state the past couple of seasons, but attrition has caught up with the program and it will be a challenge to be among the elite this spring.

The Red Storm will be led by Kerbel, a league all-star a year ago, who has no fear and is one of the best goalies around. He’ll see an abundance of shots and he welcomes them all. He’ll keep Scarborough competitive all season. McKeen is a top defender. In the midfield, Grondin and freshman Wes Merrill, who will both be involved in faceoffs, lead the way. The scoring punch will come from McLeod, Pedersen and Witas.

Scarborough, which dropped its opener Saturday at Marshwood, 9-4, will be chasing two-time champion Cape Elizabeth, as well as rivals and perennial contenders Falmouth, South Portland and Thornton Academy this season and will see them all as part of a grueling schedule. The Red Storm don’t care about their ultimate win-loss mark. They just want to make the playoffs and if they do, one of those aforementioned “favorites” might just wish they didn’t have to get past Scarborough to extend their campaign.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Taylor Colangelo (fourth year)

2022 record: 8-7 (Lost, 12-6, to Massabesic in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Elise Handy (Senior), Molly Henderson (Senior), Anna Kavanagh (Senior), Olivia O’Brien (Senior), Julia Stoll (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 20 THORNTON ACADEMY, April 22 WAYNFLETE, April 25 @ Windham, May 5 @ Yarmouth, May 9 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 12 @ Falmouth, May 17 MARSHWOOD, May 22 @ Kennebunk, May 30 @ Massabesic, June 1 @ Freeport

Coach’s comment: “As a new head coach, I want to create a great culture and grow the game of lacrosse. Helping these athletes grow their confidence on and off the field is so important. Our team is working really hard this year to find the confidence in what they see and know on the field and feel confident in themselves to make decisions that could win them games. Being one percent better every day is our goal this season and we are excited to get started.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Red Storm made another nice run a year ago, but will have a vastly different look this spring, as some top scorers have graduated and Colangelo has replaced Emily Field as coach. Colangelo played at Windham High and the University of Southern Maine and previously served as an assistant and JV coach at Cape Elizabeth. She takes over a program that is always in contention in Class A South.

Henderson was an honorable mention league all-star last season and was one of the team’s top scorers. She’ll pace the offense this year, with help from O’Brien (who takes draws) and Sholl. Sophomore Grace Carlista and junior Fiona Betters are other key midfielders, who will help out on the draw circle. The defense is led by veterans Handy and Kavanagh, along with sophomore Isabel Freedman. Sophomore Fiona McDougal will be in goal.

Scarborough won’t exactly be able to ease into its schedule as the slate is daunting from start to finish. If you want to get the Red Storm, you better do it early, as they promise to show steady improvement from April, through May, into June. By then, they could find themselves right in the thick of the Class A South playoff picture once more.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Derek Veilleux (20th year, six state championships)

(Girls) Denise Curry (first year)

2022 record:

(Boys) Class A state champions

(Girls) tie-5th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Adam Bendetson (Senior), Nate Driscoll (Senior), Parker Killiard (Senior), John Read (Junior), Ethan Keller (Sophomore), Wyatt Martin (Sophomore), Nate Murray (Sophomore)

(Girls) Caroline Fallona (Senior), Kyleigh Record (Junior), Emerson Flaker (Sophomore)

Coach Veilleux’s comment: “We have a large team this spring with several newcomers. Our goal will to be to compete at the highest level in the championship meets. We have all of our scorers back from the indoor championship team, and if we can stay healthy, we feel that we can compete with the best teams in the state. We will be looking for some of the newcomers to come in and have an immediate impact whether in be in individual or relay events.”

Coach Curry’s comment: “The girls are coming off a great indoor season, setting them up for being a top contender for the state title.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Scarborough teams have a great chance to be the last one standing come June.

The boys’ squad is the reigning champion and several members played key roles in helping the indoor squad capture a title in February. While graduation took away top scorers Zachary Barry (distance), Nick Connolly (throws), Jayden Flaker (hurdles) and Toby Martin (pole vault), the Red Storm still return an abundance of talent. Bendetson is a premier distance runner. He came in third in the two-mile last season and hopes to be alone at the top in that event, as well as in the mile this year. Driscoll and Keller are other distance threats. In the sprints, look for Killiard to be among the fastest. He’s joined by senior Will Fallona. Read looks to continue Scarborough’s tradition of top hurdlers. Junior Miguel Torres will also be involved. In the field events, look for Fallona and sophomore Sullivan Shoebottom to be top jumpers, Murray to lead the throwing contingent and Wyatt Martin to soar in the pole vault. The Red Storm have to battle the likes of Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Gorham and Portland and have a lot of points to replace, but their depth and athleticism will carry them a long way. Perhaps to the top once more.

On the girls’ side, Curry takes over the program, replacing longtime coach Ron Kelly. She inherits a squad that will be very strong, especially in the running events. Fallona and Flaker were part of a champion 4×400 relay team last spring and will be formidable in the sprints again. Last season, Flaker finished runner-up in the 400 and fifth in the 200, while Fallona was fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Both sprinters are eyeing the top spot on the podium this time around. Record and freshman Laurel Driscoll hope to score in the distance events. Scarborough nearly won a state championship during the indoor season. If some field points develop, the Red Storm will be in the hunt to take home the big prize this spring.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Craig McDonald (22nd year)

2022 record: 7-5 (Lost, 3-2, to Gorham in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Brendan Amman (Senior), Eli Delano (Senior), Teddy Fellows (Senior), Isaac Delano (Sophomore), Ethan Stockwell (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This year, we have the experience and talent necessary to make a deep run in the playoffs. Our strength will be at singles with two players returning. In doubles, we will have a mix of newcomers and varsity starters. How quickly each team can jell as a unit will probably determine how successful we are come tournament time.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has the pieces in place to be a top contender in Class A South this season.

Eli Delano and Stockwell will play singles. Amann, Isaac Delano and Fellows were vying for the other singles spot at press time. Junior Owen Tate and sophomore Jacob Lavigne are new to the team and figure into the doubles mix.

The Red Storm should show steady improvement, boast another winning record and will be in position to make some noise when the playoffs arrive.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Lincoln MacIsaac (15th year)

2022 record: 13-1 (Lost, 3-2, to Falmouth in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Stella Lafayette (Senior), Agathe Laine (Senior), Amber Woods (Senior), Talia Borelli (Junior), Bella Cosma (Junior), Lana Djuranovic (Junior), Sanibel Shinners (Junior), Julia Strouse (Junior), Allison Canatsey (Sophomore), Ellie Rumelhart (Sophomore), Megan Rumelhart (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have a large returning group of players with tons of varsity experience and this group really takes team tennis seriously. The captains are really competitive and they have the team focused on winning in practice and on match days. We hope to make the playoffs and make a deep run. This group is talented enough to do some special things.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has done plenty of special things in recent things, but is still chasing the one thing that has eluded it, a state championship. While Falmouth and Kennebunk stand in the way again this spring, the Red Storm have enough talent and depth to perhaps make it to the second Saturday in June and finally break through.

Woods was a first-team singles all-star last year, while Shinners made the second-team. Those two will like be in singles roles again this spring. After that, Borelli, Canatsey, Cosma, Djuranovic (the soccer hero), Lafayette, Laine, Ellie Rumelhart, Megan Rumelhart and Strouse all have varsity experience and will be in the mix for starting roles, as will sophomore Megan Hassett and freshmen Mati Deyesso and Emma Fuller.

The Red Storm’s program is very healthy and there are a lot of girls who would start on other teams that won’t get a chance to play much this year. The future is very bright for this group and the present is pretty exciting too. It should be a memorable campaign.

