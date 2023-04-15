BASEBALL

Coach: Marc Halsted (16th year, 170-101-1 overall record, one state championship)

2022 record: 11-7 (Lost, 5-0, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Liam Hickey (Senior), Stevie Walsh (Senior), Sam Bradford (Junior), Andrew Cheever (Junior), Matt Gautreau (Junior), Sam Lowenstein (Junior), David Swift (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 26 @ Freeport, May 1 GREELY, May 5 YORK, May 15 @ Greely, May 22 FREEPORT, May 30 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “Despite graduating some high-impact players like Gibby Sullivan, Jack McCosh and Matt Robichaud, we return a lot of experience to both our lineup and pitching rotation. We are extremely excited about this group of juniors and seniors. Class B South baseball is one of the most competitive sports divisions in MPA athletics, so we’ll be challenged every time we step on the field.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is as well equipped as anyone in Class B South to go on a deep title run, as the roster features no shortage of key returners (including many familiar names from other sports) and some promising newcomers. The Clippers will boast a strong pitching staff, led by Hickey (a first-team league all-star, who went 5-2 with a 1.46 earned run average in 2022) and Lowenstein (second-team after going 5-2 with a 1.76 ERA, 13 walks and 44 strikeouts). Cheever (2.47 ERA, second-team all-star) and Swift will also see time on the hill. Junior Graeme Roux projects to be the catcher. The offense is paced by Bradford (an outfielder, who hit .357 with 15 hits and nine runs batted in last season), Cheever (who hit .321 with seven doubles last spring and who will spend most of his time in the middle infield) and Swift (who batted .295 with 12 RBI and who is a corner infielder when he’s not pitching). Walsh, Yarmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year, can play shortstop, third base or the outfield. He hit .304 last season. Gautreau, a dynamic point guard during the basketball season, will be at second base. He was a second-team all-star last year. Newcomers to watch include senior outfielder Jonny Cody and junior infielder Jack Janczuk.

Yarmouth has all the pieces in place to do great things. The Clippers have top-tier pitching, solid gloves and several players who can produce key hits. A successful regular season and a postseason to remember could be in the offing.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Nicole Sears (first year)

2022 record: 1-16 (Lost, 21-0, in five-innings, to York in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Emma Butsch (Senior), Lucia Jordan (Junior), Julia Lawwill (Sophomore), Drea Rideout (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 @ Freeport, May 1 GREELY, May 5 YORK, May 8 @ Poland, May 15 @ Greely, May 19 POLAND, May 22 FREEPORT, May 30 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “Last season was an important rebuilding year with a new coaching staff. We have created a new foundation with an emphasis on building a winning culture, being well-prepared, working hard and having high expectations for each other. With our coaching staff and a core group of very talented players returning, we will be competitive and will challenge every team we face this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is primed to turn the corner and return to contention this spring under Sears, who was an assistant last year under Brad Lawwill (who is the assistant this season). Sears played for Dean College and the University of Rhode Island and is optimistic about the Clippers’ chances.

Yarmouth returns Julia Lawwill, who was a first-team All-Conference selection last spring after hitting .477 and stealing a dozen bases. She’ll see time at third base and centerfield. Butsch, a second-team all-star after batting .512, is also back. She’ll play first base, third base and can catch as well. Rideout, an honorable mention a season ago after hitting .400, is a top pitcher and catcher. Jordan and sophomore Cat Rich will also see time on the mound. Rich will be at shortstop when she’s not on the hill and junior Leah Muentener is a nice new addition in the outfield after she spent last season in France.

The Clippers have nowhere to go but up and they might ascend quickly. The program is returning to form and it won’t be long until Yarmouth is making life miserable again for the best teams in Class B South.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Jon Miller (third year, 23-9 overall record, one state championship)

2022 record: 13-3 (Lost, 14-13, to Brunswick in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Jaxson Dauphinee (Senior), Killian Marsh (Senior), Owen Redfield (Senior), Aksel Yeo (Senior), Colter Olson (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 21 @ Cape Elizabeth, April 29 BRUNSWICK, May 2 @ York, May 10 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 15 @ Falmouth, May 26 WAYNFLETE, May 30 @ NYA

Coach’s comment: “It’s a good, young team. The guys are hungry. Some zesty guys have returned. We’ll rely on Killian and Colter to lead our scoring. We’ll also need some middies to step up. We have strong young players on defense and in goal. We have a loaded schedule. The expectation is to get back to the final game again.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth came oh-so-close to three-peating for the first time in program history a year ago, but was upset by Brunswick in the state final. The Clippers then saw graduation take some of their best players, but this group is ready to reload and return to the pinnacle, as evidenced by a season-opening 21-6 win at Gray-New Gloucester Friday.

Marsh (51 goals last season) and Olson (60-plus points in limited action), who were each named second-team league all-stars in 2022, return to pace the offense. They both will tickle the twine on a regular basis and will help make Yarmouth’s offense a matchup nightmare. Yeo can do a little of everything, from playing offense, defense and excelling on special teams, and is another key returner. He’s joined in the midfield by Daupinee, a faceoff specialist, and freshman Colton McCain. Redfield, a first-team all-star last season, injured to start of the season, but figures to return and lead the defense, along with sophomore Ward Jenkins and freshmen Nate Buchanan and Miles Donahue. Freshman Will Redfield is ready to step in between the pipes as the last line of defense.

The Clippers will be tested by the best teams in Classes A, B and C and that experience will help them be at their best for the tournament. Yarmouth is measured by what it does in June and after a disappointing end to last season, don’t be surprised if the Clippers return to the pinnacle this time around.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dorothy Holt (18th year, 200-55 overall record, six state championships)

2022 record: 12-4 (Lost, 11-8, to Kennebunk in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Sadie Carnes (Senior), Sara Wentzell (Senior), Aine Powers (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 24 MASSABESIC, April 26 CAPE ELIZABETH, April 28 @ Kennebunk, May 3 @ Greely, May 17 GREELY, May 18 FALMOUTH, May 22 @ Cheverus, May 26 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “We’re really young, but it’s fun going back to basics. We’ll spread the wealth on offense this year. Our early season will be tough. We hope for a slow progression and to hopefully peak at the right time. It’s fun to be in Class A. We want to have the best competition.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth, which won Class B in 2021, moved up to Class A last spring and made itself right at home, capturing a regional title and giving Kennebunk a battle in the state final before falling just short. Having to fill the shoes of All-American and last year’s Spring Athlete of the Year Katelyn D’Appolonia (who is now at the University of Colorado) is going to be a tall order and with just two seniors on the roster, there will be a learning curve, but rest assured that by season’s end, the Clippers will once again be formidable.

Powers, who has dazzled for two seasons, is on track to become the program’s all-time leading scorer and will play a huge role again this season, taking draws, controlling the midfield and likely putting the ball in the net many, many times. Juniors Brooke Boone, Kadin Davoren, Lauren Keaney and Neena Panozzo will help the scoring cause as well. Carnes, Yarmouth’s Winter Athlete of the Year after a tremendous hockey campaign, will be a calming force in the midfield. Look for sophomore Maddie Jones to step in and be a strong player at that position as well. On defense, Wentzell brings experience and leadership. She’s joined by juniors Fiona Bergen and Isabel Peters in front of junior Regan Sullivan, last year’s backup goalie, who has the full-time job this time around. Sullivan has played in her share of big games in soccer and will be up for the challenge.

Yarmouth, which pulled away to beat host Windham in Friday’s opener, 16-6, behind six goals from Panozzo and five from Powers, doesn’t have many breathers on its schedule and its final record could be misleading. What’s most important is how quickly this team comes together and how much it grows in the weeks to come. Holt is masterful at bringing a team along over the course of a season and having it be at its best when it matters most. The Clippers have played for a state championship in each of the past nine seasons. A 10th straight trip to the big stage would surprise no one.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Sarah Carrigan (fifth year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 5th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 20th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Harry Dougherty (Senior), Josh Leinwand (Senior), Jonny Fulton (Junior), Colby Ting (Junior)

(Girls) Evie King (Senior), Eliza Grimnes (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have a big team with a lot of talent. We’re looking forward to working together and putting up some fast times, high jumps and far throws.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth is primed to be a force in the conference and at the big meets.

The boys’ squad will miss big points scorer Frazier Dougherty, who graduated, but there is talent in reserve. Harry Dougherty was part of a state champion 4×400 relay team last spring and will be a top sprinter and jumper. He’s joined by Ting. The distance contingent features Fulton, Leinwand and sophomore Cameron Pernal. Seniors Stuart Baybutt and Cornelius Welsh add depth. Sophomore Ethan Hoffman (throws) leads the way on the field side.

For the girls’ team, King is the lone returning scorer from last year’s state meet, coming in sixth in the 200. She’ll be a top sprinter, along with senior Ava Feeley (the soccer standout), sophomore Taylor Oranellas and freshman Abby Noble. Grimnes looks to score in the distance events. On the field side, King will be formidable in the jumps.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Bill Shardlow (fifth year, three state championships)

2022 record: 16-0 (Beat Mt. Desert Island, 3-2, to win third consecutive Class B state title)

Top returners: William Best (Senior), Quinn Federle (Senior), Ethan Lombard (Senior), Wiley Schumacher (Senior), Andre Violette (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “Our goals are the same every year, to have fun, improve and continue to learn to compete to the best of our ability. The rest will be what it will be.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth has been the gold standard in Class B boys’ tennis in recent years and was simply perfect a year ago. With an abundance of talent returning, the Clippers are expecting big things again this spring.

Best and Federle were first-team league all-stars last year and were in contention for top singles spots at press time, along with Lombard, Schumacher and Violette. Senior Nate Hagedorn, junior Andi Cobaj (back with the program after missing last year) and freshmen Alexander Gordon and John Nicholas are other players to watch.

Yarmouth is the team everyone is again gunning for, but the Clippers have what it takes to frustrate the field yet again and go all the way.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Chris Hill (first year)

2022 record: 9-5 (Lost, 5-0, to Lincoln Academy in Class B South semifinals)

Top returners: Mollie Blaschke (Senior), Eliza O’Neill (Senior), Margot Patch (Junior), Jill Schlax (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “While we have some new young players, this team also has some experience with the returning upperclassmen who all have had varsity match experience. The two freshmen have established themselves as solid singles players in the lineup. We’ve had an encouraging preseason so far and it seems like a great group of young ladies showing a lot of enthusiasm and grit. The girls have a goal of reaching the semifinals this year and it is my hope that other goals will evolve as the season moves forward.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Yarmouth, a consistent Class B South contender, welcomes Hill as a new coach this season. Hill is a Clipper through and through (Class of 1992) and served an assistant coach with the program. This year’s team is ready to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Cape Elizabeth and Greely for the top spot in the region.

Blaschke and O’Neill are senior leaders. Patch and Schlax are other veterans. Sophomores Haley Doan and Breanna Young and freshmen Adea Cobaj and Sabin Petrucci are primed to play key roles as well.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] .

