KENNEBUNK – Community Harvest, a nonprofit organization that meets the needs of its neighbors through food sharing, fellowship, and financial assistance, announced recently the launch of its new logo and website.

According to a news release, the new Community Harvest website provides a user-friendly experience, making it easier for individuals to learn about our mission, make donations and access our services. Visitors to the site can find information on programs and services and stay up to date on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.

The updated logo emphasizes the importance of a connected and diverse community, representing the collective efforts of team and supporters. The organization believes that together, a significant impact can be made in the lives of those who need help the most.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new logo and website” said Kerry de Bree, executive director of Community Harvest, in an email. “These changes represent our commitment to our mission and to the people we serve. We hope that our new website will help us to reach even more individuals in need and raise awareness about the critical work we do.”

Community Harvest has been in the Kennebunk community for more than 25 years, offering community meals, emergency assistance, scholarship programs, and volunteer opportunities. With the launch of the new logo and website, the organization aims to continue its efforts and expand its impact.

For more information about Community Harvest programs and services, visit communityharvestmaine.org.

Community Harvest was founded in 1999 and is a nonprofit organization based in Kennebunk. The organization focuses on providing food and emergency community assistance for those living in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, and offers all services free of charge.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: