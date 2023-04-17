PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The Eagles announced on Monday ” QB1 is here to stay, ” but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season, and only only Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract.

Hurts delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a tying 2-point conversion.

Philadelphia went 14-1 in his starts and he had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in the regular season. He led the Eagles under Coach Nick Sirianni to the top seed in the NFC and a playoff victory over the New York Giants and over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

CHIEFS: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February.

The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom.

That includes Mahomes, who has gathered a group of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at his home in Texas for the second straight year for their own workouts.

Mahomes was hurt in the divisional round of the playoffs when a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle late in the first quarter. He had X-rays taken at the stadium and returned to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory, then managed to play with the injury in an AFC title game win over the Bengals before beating the Eagles for his second Lombardi Trophy.

DOLPHINS: The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Anderson recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, but was released on March 8 after a short and unproductive stint with just seven catches for 76 yards over 10 games.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears re-signed receiver Dante Pettis to a one-year contract.

Pettis had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns, including two for more than 40 yards, last season — his first in Chicago. He also had 18 punt returns for 163 yards.

Pettis has 71 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns in five seasons with San Francisco, the New York Giants and Chicago. He has returned 31 punts for 204 yards.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft.

Williams played the past four years for the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Vanderbilt.

JETS: All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not attending the start of the team’s voluntary workouts while he seeks a contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Williams is staying away from the team while the sides negotiate a potential new deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams don’t announce who doesn’t attend the voluntary offseason program. Williams’ absence was expected after he said in January he wouldn’t participate without a new contract.