A rail line in northern Maine has reopened after a train carrying lumber and hazardous materials derailed early Saturday, sending three people to the hospital and igniting a small swath of woodland on fire.

Crews were still at the site 15 miles east of Jackman on Monday evening, cleaning up debris from the derailment, according to spokesperson Doniele Carlson of CPKC, the Kansas City, Missouri railroad known as Canadian Pacific until a corporate merger on Friday.

The derailment happened at 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the village of Rockwood, in Somerset County, and was caused by a track washout, the railroad said in a statement Sunday.

Three locomotives and six cars containing lumber, wiring and other materials derailed. The three people injured were train crew members who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions.

Two of the derailed cars, containing hazardous materials, were not involved in the fire and did not leak or spill, according to the railroad. Those cars were carrying drums of ethanol and pentamethylheptane, both considered hazardous materials, and were removed from the site Saturday night, according to Jim Britt of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Bill Jarvis, fire chief with Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department, said the train was headed westbound, at around 35 mph with about 80 cars – nearly a mile long. The section of track along Rockwood has a 40 mph speed limit.

Following the derailment, a team from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection were sent to monitor air, water and soil quality, according to a spokesperson from the state. Maine DEP “is [overseeing] those clean-up efforts while continuing to monitor any impact on Maine’s environment,” Britt said.

The chief of safety with SMART – the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Jared Cassity said he has been following Saturday’s derailment closely.

That’s in part because he believes it could have been easily avoidable because the washout that caused the derailment is typical this time of year in Maine.

“That area is known to be to be prone to flooding or subject to the weather conditions, a lot of melt going on up there,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me why we’re in a time of year when it’s known to be problematic for weather related events and they’re not doing more manual inspections to prevent this type of thing from happening.”

But CPKC and the Federal Railroad Administration, tasked with overseeing the railroad industry, declined to provide details around how the tracks near Jackman were inspected leading up to the derailment. The railroad tracks are typically required to be inspected once a week, according to the FRA website.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency and Maine Department of Transportation also declined to respond to questions. Spokespeople from those departments pointed to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry as the lead agency handling the derailment.

But Cory Gattie with the FRA and Britt said it was ultimately up to CPKC to provide more information.

Cassity believes that inability to provide basic details comes down to issues with who is tasked with oversight in the state and country.

Gattie said there’s only so much the FRA can do as small agency with limited resources and limited inspectors.

“We don’t have the resources or staffing to be doing daily inspections of railroads everywhere across the country, we do not have a system set up. We’re a watchdog who ensures that the railroads are living up to their safety responsibilities,” he said.

As of now, with the track reopened, Cory said the FRA is in fact-finding mode to determine whether the FRA needs to launch a formal investigation.

In the event that it doesn’t launch an investigation, CPKC has 30 days to provide its own report within three months.

