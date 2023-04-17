‘Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 30. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $25, $20 students, $10 youth 4 to 18. thepublictheatre.org

For guaranteed laughs, you can count on the mind of late British writer and humorist P.G. Wodehouse on whose work “Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense” is based. Three actors portray a dozen characters including wealthy but not-so-bright bachelor Bertie Wooster and his trusty valet Jeeves. You’ll laugh your head off during the Maine premiere of a show that won London’s Olivier award for best new comedy.

Cirque Alfonse: ‘Animal, a Farm Story’

7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $29 to $57. porttix.com

Portland Ovations presents a thrilling, innovative performance from Canadian circus troupe Cirque Alfonse. Acrobats, dancers and musicians will delight audiences with “Animal, a Farm Story,” which weaves together fables set in an imaginary place where a farmer lives in a surreal world of crazy cows, naughty ducks and an upside-down barn. Childhood tales are retooled and storybook clichés are contorted as traditional Quebec folklore is reinvigorated.

Bread & Puppet: ‘Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin)’

3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20 or pay what you can. mayostreetarts.org

Internationally celebrated Bread & Puppet Theatre celebrates its 60th year with the show “Inflammatory Earthing Rants (with help from Kropotkin).” Expect incredible puppet creations that tell a tale about humans in self-imposed peril and what they have to resort to for survival. Post-show, enjoy the troupe’s legendary sourdough bread with aioli and shop for Bread & Puppet’s art, which includes a broad array of affordable books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners.

Opening Reception: The Steve and Judy Halpert Collection

5-7 p.m. Friday. Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Beginning with Friday’s opening reception and through June 10, you can see a stunning array of photographs from the collection of Mainers Steve and Judy Halpert. The show is curated by Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest who will chat with Steve Halpert about the collection on May 12. The exhibit features images that are Maine-focused and includes work by Todd Webb, Bernice Abbott, Edward Curtis, Tanja Hollander and several others. The photos are from the 1900s to present day, and the museum will have books, monographs and some images for sale.