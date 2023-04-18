Kudos to Jerry Provencher for the courage to speak out against the prevailing mindset that the war in Ukraine was unprovoked, and by extension, the U.S. is somehow the hero in this proxy war to “defend democracy”(“Letter to the editor: Russian invasion was hardly ‘unprovoked,'” April 11).
His review of the history behind this war needs to be understood by all. The CIA was behind the coup in 2014 to overthrow Ukraine’s then pro-Russian government. Historically, this is just what we do.
Who ultimately benefits from this obsession with manifest destiny? The military-industrial-governmental complex, of course. We spend more money on our military than the next 10 countries combined, including Russia and China.
Provocation? The United States has about 750 military bases around the world, in 80 countries. Russia has roughly 20. Are any of those anywhere near the U.S.? Canada? Mexico? No. Who is the aggressor?
The United States does not want a negotiated peace. There was a time, before the invasion, when negotiations could have been pursued. President Biden has said that the goal here is to weaken Russia. Next up, China! We are rapidly descending back to the Bush years of “evil doers.” So easily understood, it’s the perfect way to “rally ’round the flag.”
Ever ask yourself why we don’t have a Peace Department? Why just a War Department?
Lou Kimball
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.