Kudos to Jerry Provencher for the courage to speak out against the prevailing mindset that the war in Ukraine was unprovoked, and by extension, the U.S. is somehow the hero in this proxy war to “defend democracy”(“Letter to the editor: Russian invasion was hardly ‘unprovoked,'” April 11).

His review of the history behind this war needs to be understood by all. The CIA was behind the coup in 2014 to overthrow Ukraine’s then pro-Russian government. Historically, this is just what we do.

Who ultimately benefits from this obsession with manifest destiny? The military-industrial-governmental complex, of course. We spend more money on our military than the next 10 countries combined, including Russia and China.

Provocation? The United States has about 750 military bases around the world, in 80 countries. Russia has roughly 20. Are any of those anywhere near the U.S.? Canada? Mexico? No. Who is the aggressor?

The United States does not want a negotiated peace. There was a time, before the invasion, when negotiations could have been pursued. President Biden has said that the goal here is to weaken Russia. Next up, China! We are rapidly descending back to the Bush years of “evil doers.” So easily understood, it’s the perfect way to “rally ’round the flag.”

Ever ask yourself why we don’t have a Peace Department? Why just a War Department?

Lou Kimball

Harpswell

