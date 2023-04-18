DETROIT — Riley Greene hit a sixth-inning homer and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched eight scoreless innings, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader.

Rodriguez (1-2) allowed four hits, no walks and struck out 10 while matching the longest outing of his career. The left-hander lasted eight innings for the first time since 2017 when he played for the Boston Red Sox.

Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his first save, sealing Detroit’s fifth straight win. The Tigers won their previous three games with walk-off hits.

Detroit had a pair of key defensive plays to earn the latest victory. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a diving stop up the middle to take a potential single away from pinch-hitter Steven Kwan in the eighth inning with a runner on second. In the fifth, Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling leaped to catch Josh Naylor’s drive that cleared the right-field wall.

Cleveland’s Peyton Battenfield (0-1) gave up three hits, including Greene’s opposite-field homer to left field, and three walks in six innings.

Kerry Carpenter hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth of the opener, lifting the Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Guardians.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, WHITE SOX 4: Josh Harrison homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, and four relievers combined for four perfect innings as Philadelphia won the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago.

NOTES

YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for New York slugger.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani will make his next mound start for Los Angeles in Friday night’s homestand opener against the Kansas City Royals.

The two-way Japanese star threw just two innings and 31 pitches in Monday’s start at Boston before his outing was cut short by an 85-minute rain delay.

“We kind of look at this as a lengthy bullpen,” Angels Manager Phil Nevin said. “Just get him right back out there. And it makes sense if you line it up with some travel days.”

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA in four starts, striking out 27 and walking 13 in 21 innings. He entered a series opener at Yankee Stadium with a .298 batting average, three homers and nine RBI.

RAYS: Left-hander Jeffrey Springs was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain that may require Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old Springs, a breakout star during the Rays’ 13-0 start to the season, met Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure.

“Obviously, he’s going on the IL with an elbow issue,” Manager Kevin Cash said before Tampa Bay’s game at Cincinnati. “I think in fairness to Jeff, he’s still processing the information that he’s gotten. He met with the doctor. So I think we’re a day or two from him coming up with a decision on what is ideal for him and then a timetable from there.”

Tommy John surgery would end Springs’ season.

Springs left after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning Thursday against Boston. He threw a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider to Justin Turner, then looked at his hand and elbow. His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation.

PHILLIES: All-Star slugger Bryce Harper faced a left-hander for the first time in his quest to return sooner from Tommy John surgery.

“I’m going to keep pushing the envelope and trying to do everything I can to be ready,” Harper said after facing Ranger Suarez prior to Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

This marked only the second time Harper has faced live pitching, and he admitted “I still need to get into the grind of things.”

Harper saw 16 pitches, and he hit a fly to center, grounded to second base, fouled three pitches and swung and missed three times against Suarez.

REDS: Right-hander Hunter Greene agree to a six-year, $53 million contract extension, the club announced.

The contract is guaranteed through the 2028 season and includes a $21 million club option, with a $2 million buyout, for 2029.

Greene, 23, became the first Reds pitcher age 25 or younger to start on Opening Day since 1980.

Greene started Monday night and left after three innings after being struck on the right leg by a comebacker. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his next start.

In his big-league career, Greene has produced 188 strikeouts while allowing just 124 hits in 142 2/3 innings. Last season, he became the only major-league rookie since 1900 to have at least three appearances in which he threw six or more innings and had eight or more strikeouts.

RULES: Major League Baseball isn’t done tinkering with potential rule changes for the sport.

The league announced a series of experimental rules that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, “double-hook” designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves.

The designated pinch runner rule allows a player who is not in the starting lineup to be used at any point of the game as a substitute baserunner. The player who was subbed out, as well as the pinch runner, would still be able to return to the game.

The “double-hook” designated hitter rule allows teams to use the DH throughout the game as long as the starting pitcher throws at least five innings. If that doesn’t occur, the team loses its DH and the pitcher’s spot would bat for the remainder of the game. The rule was also used in the Atlantic League last season.

There’s also a single disengagement rule, which means pitchers can only take their foot off the rubber once per at-bat to attempt a pickoff or reset the pitch clock.

