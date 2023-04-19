Now that winter is over (?), and spring is here (?), it’s time to remember to vote for Age Friendly South Portland’s best Ocean Street property that has:

Kept the sidewalk/pathway in front of their business clear and easy to navigate;

Kept the entranceway handicapped accessible;

and as conscientious of shoveling/sanding throughout the day.

This lively competition among businesses ensures clear and safe access to their businesses. Can SoPo Seafood repeat, can Verbena reclaim the Golden Shovel, or will another business step up to claim the prize?

Please send an email to vote at [email protected]

Age Friendly South Portland would also like to thank our dedicated volunteer snow shovelers who assisted 12 families in need. This work is greatly appreciated by all. Thank you too to those who delivered sand buckets to homes! Nearly 150 buckets were delivered.

We want the community to know that we have dedicated volunteers working to reduce the risks of slips and falls and we thank you! Our community has reached out to each other in many ways this winder. Thank you is heartfelt.

Susan Henderson is secretary for Age Friendly South Portland. She can be reached at [email protected]

