Between May 1 and May 24, Southern Maine Agency on Aging will lead an in-person A Matter of Balance workshop at the South Portland Public Library designed to improve the quality of life of adults 60 and older by improving their balance and increasing their physical strength.

As bodies change with age, balance and strength change, people are less confident or even fearful during everyday activities that were once taken for granted like shopping, cooking, driving, doing household chores, and even playing weekly pickleball games. The fear of falling can put a damper not only on what a person likes to do but also on social connections, leading to a sense of loneliness and social isolation.

A Matter of Balance workshop is designed to help participants increase physical activity, make important home safety improvements, and even learn how to respond if a fall does happen. The workshop empowers participants to take charge of managing their health. Each meeting invites attendees to share their own experiences and concerns about falls and together they create strategies for flourishing and living independently. Trained volunteers lead gentle exercises to build strength and improve balance and range of motion.

In a news release, a participant said, “I got my entire group of friends at our housing facility to continue with our exercises after we took A Matter of Balance two years ago. I’m taking it again for a refresher.”

A Matter of Balance is an eight-session in-person workshop with two-hour meetings. Participants benefit the most when they attend all eight meetings. The workshop is from May 1-24, at the South Portland Public Library. The meetings will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

To register, call 207 396-6578 or visit smaaa.org/events. Preregistration for the class is required, and class size is limited. Those interested are asked to sign up by April 28.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging is the focal point in Cumberland and York counties for resources, services and information to empower older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers to live to their fullest potential. For more information about SMAA’s services, visit smaaa.org or call 207-396-6500.

Organizations to take part in Earth Day celebration

McArthur Library is hosting an Earth Day celebration. Join local organizations as the library celebrates the planet at 270 Main St. in Biddeford. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.

Saco Valley Land Trust and Heart of Biddeford are organizing the event and both organizations will be in attendance with information tables.

Heart of Biddeford is organizing a clothing swap. Patrons are encouraged to bring unwanted garments. Other organizations, such as Saco Bay Trails, UNE Pediatrics Club, Biddeford Community Gardens, and Biddeford’s Adopt-a-Park Program will provide information and activities for all ages.

Participants can talk to representatives of the organizations, as well as others, including Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission and Biddeford Climate Task Force, on the front lawn of the library.

The planning and development commission, Biddeford Climate Task Force, and Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge will also schedule presentations in the library’s community room throughout the event. The Biddeford Climate Task Force will also be seeking community input with its efforts to create a climate action plan for Biddeford.

Other activities include an invasive species walk led by Scarborough Land Trust, a city tree walk guided by Maine Master Naturalist Raquel Miller, and a group bike ride with Bike Biddeford Saco.

Saco Parks and Recreation will host a public parks cleanup the day prior to the event. Biddeford Recreation Department is also organizing a parks cleanup before the event.

For more information, visit the organizations’ websites. For more information about the event, visit Saco Valley Trust’s Facebook page.

