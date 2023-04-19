FREEPORT—Freeport’s girls’ lacrosse team didn’t exactly play like a team seeking revenge in the first half of Wednesday afternoon’s postseason rematch against visiting North Yarmouth Academy, the reigning Class C state champion, at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field.

But the second half would be a vastly different story.

Two goals apiece from senior Vy Tran and sophomore Lyla Casey had the Panthers in front, 4-2, at the break, but just 25 seconds into the second half, sophomore Mia Levesque scored for the Falcons to spark a run.

With the game tied, 5-5, and just under 17 minutes to go, senior standout Kate Tracy converted a free position to put Freeport on top for good and sophomore Lana Dirusso, Levesque, Tracy and sophomore Emma White scored for some breathing room as the Falcons pulled away for a 12-7 victory.

Freeport got five goals and a pair of assists from Levesque, two goals and four assists from Tracy and improved to 2-0 on the young season, dropping NYA to 1-1 in the process.

“Last year was super-emotional, so it was nice to pull out a win today,” said Levesque. “It showed us we can beat a team that we’ve lost to in the past.”

Down but not out

A year ago, Freeport won both regular season meetings, 12-6 on the road and 8-7 at home, but in the game that mattered most, NYA sprung a 10-9 upset in the Class C state semifinals en route to its first state title in a dozen years.

This season, both squads are on the short list of top title contenders again and each opened in style, with the Falcons winning at Class A contender Massabesic (11-5) and the Panthers beating host Waynflete (14-8).

Wednesday, on a raw, windy and chilly afternoon (47 degrees at the start), NYA threatened to prevail again before Freeport, playing without several starters who were away, controlled the second half and went on to victory.

The early moments were turnover-plagued and saw strong play from both goalies.

Panthers freshman keeper Anaya Roundy denied shots from Tracy, Dirusso and Levesque, while Falcons senior goalie Piper Williams robbed junior Lauryn Casey.

With 16:33 to go in the first half, Freeport opened the scoring, as Tracy found Levesque, who tickled the twine.

A mere 38 seconds later, NYA drew even, as Lyla Casey received a pass from sophomore Gwen Curran and finished.

After Roundy denied Tracy on a free position, the Falcons took a 2-1 lead, as after freshman Gwen Dunham intercepted Roundy’s clearing pass, she fed freshman Reed Proscia all alone in front for a goal.

After a timeout taken by coach Molly Moss-Stokes, the rest of the half would belong to the Panthers.

With 9:37 on the clock, the Curran-to-Lyla-Casey combination worked again and Casey finished to tie the score for a second time.

With 8:30 left, Tran scored her first goal, on a free position, to give NYA its first lead.

After Tran hit the post and Lyla Casey had a free position saved, Tran stole the ball and scored unassisted with 3:04 remaining.

Late in the half, Roundy preserved the lead by denying Levesque and at the other end, just before time expired, Lauryn Casey’s shot hit the post, keeping the score 4-2 Panthers at the midway point.

Freeport needed a jolt and got one at the half.

“We asked (the girls) if they were awake, why were they so quiet,” said Falcons coach Marcia Wood. “We’ve been trying to figure out the right warmups. Friday in the heat, our warmup was different than today. We didn’t do enough intense stuff before the game.”

Something lit a fire under Freeport, as Levesque won the draw to start the second half, got the ball to Tracy, then Tracy set up Levesque just 25 seconds in to cut the deficit to one.

“That (goal) gave us a lot of hope,” Levesque said. “It showed us our potential and what we could do as a team. It was nice to get the momentum.”

After Williams made a huge save, robbing Lauryn Casey, the Falcons drew even with 20:30 to play, as Levesque scored again, unassisted.

NYA went back on top 64 seconds later, as Tran fought for a ball in front and sent it past Williams, but with 18:04 remaining, Dirusso found junior Kiley Webber to forge the game’s fourth and final tie, 5-5.

Freeport kept the pressure on and Tracy earned a free position shot. With 16:40 to go, she sent the ball past Roundy and the Falcons had a 6-5 advantage.

A lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Two minutes later, Levesque set up Dirusso for a little breathing room, as that young combination continues to do big things.

“Mia and Lana go hand-in-hand,” Tracy said. “They work so well together. I see them as stepping into Megan (Driscoll) and Savannah (Tracy’s) spots. I was really worried about not having my sister this year, but they’re phenomenal. I can’t say enough good things about them. They’ll play just as big a role as anyone this year. When I get marked or when I don’t have my best game, they can step right up. Their growth from last year to this year is unbelievable.”

“Mia did Manieiax (travel lacrosse) and so did Lana and it shows,” Wood said. “They see each other so well. Mia has so much confidence going to goal and confidence in her stick skills. It’s nice to have them stepping up and giving Kate and the upperclassmen someone else to feed to.”

The Panthers drew back within one with 13:37 on the clock, as Tran set up senior Harper Fremont-Smith for a goal, but 20 seconds later, Tracy passed to Levesque, who bounced the ball past Roundy and in to make it 8-6.

After Levesque hit the post, she set up Tracy for a goal with 10:41 to go and after Williams saved a free position shot from Lauryn Casey, Dunham found White for a shot which Roundy stopped but couldn’t keep from rolling across the line to stretch Freeport’s advantage to 10-6.

“Our biggest strength this year is depth,” Tracy said. “We have a bunch of girls who can step up and play big roles. It’s amazing to see what the underclassmen can do. The biggest thing about our offense is adapting to different defenses. We have a young team and players who haven’t seen more than a man defense. Being able to recognize a zone defense and where the pockets are, that’s big for us.”

With 6:34 remaining, Lyla Casey had a shot saved by Williams, but she got the rebound and sent it home.

It wouldn’t be enough, however, as after a turnover, Levesque scored her final goal unassisted with 5 minutes to go, then with 1 minute left, Tracy set up Dunham for the dagger and the Falcons prevailed, 12-7.

“This was really nice,” Tracy said. “It’s always a big game against NYA and they’re great competitors. I love that we beat them now, but I want to make sure we’re ready for them every time we play them.”

“We came out with some intensity in the second half and our communication got a lot better,” said Levesque. “We worked hard and got the 50-50 balls. Anyone on the team is capable of playing any spot and is capable of being a big contributor to the team. I think we’re here to work together. We’re happy to share the wealth.”

“It was a slow start, but we figured it out and everyone stepped up and fed off each other’s intensity,” Wood added. “We’re down seven players. Gwen Dunham started today. Reed Proscia played a big role and so did (freshman) Liza Flower. They’ve stepped up in and filled in.”

Levesque scored a career-high five goals and also had two assists.

Tracy, who was somewhat held in check as a goal scorer (producing just two), did a great job setting up her teammates, assisting on four goals.

“Kate’s an amazing player and I can’t wait to see what she can do the rest of the season,” said Levesque.

“That’s great for Kate to see she can give the ball up when other teams mark her,” Wood said. “Hopefully, we’ll spread the scoring out.”

Dirusso, Dunham, Proscia, Webber and White all added one goal.

Dunham also had two assists, while Dirusso, who had a team-high 10 ground balls, finished with one.

Williams made five saves.

Freeport had a 23-21 edge in shots (19-12 on frame) and overcame 18 turnovers.

Unfamiliar result

NYA, which last lost May 21 of last year, had its two-year, seven-game win streak snapped.

Lyla Casey and Tran both scored three times, while Fremont-Smith also found the net.

Curran had two assists, while Tran finished with one.

Roundy made seven saves.

Lyla Casey had a game-high 11 ground balls.

The Panthers won 13 of 21 draws, but turned the ball over 24 times.

“Sometimes it’s just not your day,” Moss-Stokes lamented. “It’s still early in the season and we’re still getting to know each other. There were some glimmers of good things. Our new goalie had some awesome saves and is getting more confident.

“It’s always fun to play Freeport. It’s always a competitive game. They showed us things we need to work on.”

Improving

NYA next plays a home game for the first time, Tuesday of next week versus reigning Class B champion Greely.

“Overall, we feel positive moving forward into a crazy May,” Moss-Stokes said.

Freeport, meanwhile, is on the road for its next two games, at Lake Region Friday and at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week. The Falcons then have a home showdown against Greely April 29.

“We just need to keep plugging away,” said Tracy. “We have a great schedule this year. We start training for states now and thinking about it now, not when the playoffs start.”

“Our defense is always something we work on,” Wood said. “We’re still working on our ride, getting the ball back in transition. I want less running, more passing. We had a few good transitions today, but I want more where we don’t have to run as much.”

