Congrats to poster contest winner

To the editor,

The Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel would like to congratulate Caroline Crocker and Mia McCarthy for winning a poster contest for the 16th annual Spelling Bee. The EFKA is excited to bring back the Spelling Bee on April 27, 6 p.m., at Kennebunk Elementary School.

The entire community is invited to come cheer on their favorite adult competitors for free.

The Spelling Bee was the EFKA’s first ever fundraiser in 2007. The event marks the organization’s first fundraiser since 2019. Local businesses, friends, and community members register to participate. Team names have been creative over the years as have the costumes. It is always a sellout with over 300 spectators.

This 2023 Bee will be organized into the first 50 teams registered. Each team will consist of three members. Approximately nine teams will compete in a round. The winners of each round will gather for the championship round. At the conclusion of the Bee, the highly coveted trophy will be presented to the winning team to take home and return the next year. Team registration is $100.

For more information, to register your team for the event, or to sponsor this fundraiser, visit www.educationfoundationka.org. Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel is an independent, charitable 501(c)(3) organization, governed by an unpaid board of directors. The mission of the Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel is to work with the schools of RSU 21 to inspire and ignite young minds by funding creative and innovative programs for students and professional development for teachers and other staff.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Jen Foy, board member/Spelling Bee chairperson, at 207-632-0362.

Mandy Nelson

Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel

