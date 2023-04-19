Electric vehicles (EVs) made up 5.8 percent of all vehicle sales across the country in 2022. This percentage is an increase from 3.2 percent in 2021, which matches the rate of increase anticipated by the federal government through 2032, when roughly two-thirds of all vehicle sales in the U.S. will be electric vehicles.

With so much change in the world of electric vehicles, there’s no better time for a refresh on what EVs are, rebates that are available for purchasing an EV, and where you can charge in South Portland.

Electric vehicle types

EV: A battery-electric vehicle (sometimes referred to as a BEV) operates only on an electric battery and motor. EVs have no internal combustion or fuel inputs, meaning that they produce no tailpipe emissions. Most electric vehicles have a battery range of between 200-300 miles/charge, with many companies providing additional battery capacity upgrades available at cost which can increase range upwards of 400 miles/charge.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) have both an electric motor and traditional internal combustion gas-powered engine. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles electric motors have a standard range of 25-40 miles/charge. Once depleted, the vehicle will switch over and use its traditional gas engine.

EV rebates

Advertisement

There are many incentives, tax credits, and rebates available for the purchase of EVs.

The federal government offers tax credits worth up to $7,500 for new EVs. Visit www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxcenter.shtml for more info.

Efficiency Maine offers rebates up to $7,500 on new and used EVs purchased in Maine. Visit https://efficiencymaine.com/electric-vehicle-rebates/ for more info.

South Portland also offers up to $2,000 per eligible household in rebates through Electrify Everything! including rebates for EVs. For more information about this city-wide rebate program, visit https://tinyurl.com/Electrify-Everything.

A savvy South Portland resident could receive up to $17,000 off the cost of a brand new EV utilizing each federal, state, and city sponsored rebate or credit.

Cashel Stewart, the sustainable transportation coordinator for South Portland manages a current year list of electric vehicles that are new to the market, with detailed information about MSRP, tax credit and/or rebate eligibility, and more. The list can be found online at www.southportland.org/index.php/download_file/21715/.

Advertisement

Charging in South Portland and away

South Portland has dozens of chargers available to the public, with many more currently in process. EV charging access will continue to improve over the next decade as more and more EVs take to our streets. Visit www.plugshare.com for an updated map of public chargers across South Portland and the greater region.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Steve Genovese is an AmeriCorps/Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the South Portland Sustainability Office through September 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: