FOOTBALL

Tua Tagovailoa said he briefly considered walking away from football last season after he was diagnosed with two concussions, leading to questions about whether it was safe for the 25-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback to continue playing.

But after talking to his family and doctors, Tagovailoa ruled out retirement, and he started training in martial arts this offseason to help reduce head injuries, working on ways to land more safely when he gets hit.

• Lawyers representing more than 40 former team employees are asking the NFL to make the sale of the Washington Commanders contingent on Dan Snyder not suing people who participated in various investigations.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz made the request in a letter sent to league Commissioner Roger Goodell by email Wednesday. Banks and Katz asked for protection for their clients and others who spoke to Beth Wilkinson, Mary Jo White and Congress as part of investigations into Snyder and the team.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Erling Haaland scored again to help Manchester City advance to the semifinals against Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarterfinal.

Haaland missed a first-half penalty but atoned by scoring the opening goal on a counterattack in the 57th minute, just after Bayern missed a good chance at the other end. The draw sealed City’s progress with a 4-1 win on aggregate.

• The Milan clubs are set to meet in the semifinals after Inter Milan drew 3-3 against Benfica to complete a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Portuguese team.

Inter Milan will face city rival AC Milan.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Stefanos Tsitsipas won his opening match with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Pedro Cachin.

Tsitsipas will next face Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Jozef Kovalik, 6-4, 6-3.

SRPSKA OPEN: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had to rally from a set down to beat 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany, by beating Barbora Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur also recorded victories.

CYCLING

FLECHE WALLONNE: The two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar earned his third one-day classic victory of the season by triumphing at the top of the Mur de Huy in Belgium.

The 24-year-old rider from Slovenia now has six titles this year – to go with six stage wins at the weeklong Paris-Nice and Tour of Andalucia races – a streak that is drawing comparisons with cycling great Eddy Merckx.

In the women’s race, Demi Vollering was also in a class of her own in the final grueling ascent leading to the finish as she dropped all her rivals.

