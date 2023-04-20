Cemetery meeting reminder

The South Buxton Cemetery Association (Tory Hill) will hold its 2023 annual meeting on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Officers and directors will be elected. Lot owners, representative and interested parties are invited to attend. For more information, call the cemetery’s office at 929-4773 or visit southbuxtoncemetery.com.

Visit historical society

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society, 100 Main St. (Route 4A), in Buxton is open 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The research library contains vital statistics and town reports for Buxton and Hollis, family genealogies, cemetery and church records, photograph collection and census information.

For more information, call the historical society at 929-1684, or visit buxtonhollishistorical.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 18, 1973, that former Westbrook residents Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Weeman of West Buxton were grocery shopping at the Maine Mall in South Portland, according to some former neighbors elated to see them.

