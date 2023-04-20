OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.

Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site where the A’s plan to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.

“It’s obviously a very big milestone for us,” Kaval said. “We spent almost two years working in Las Vegas to try to determine a location that works for a long-term home. To identify a site and have a purchase agreement is a big step.”

The A’s had been looking for a new home for years to replace the outdated and run-down Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. They had sought to build a stadium in Fremont and San Jose before shifting their attention to the Oakland waterfront.

Las Vegas would be the fourth home for a franchise that started as the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-54.

“We’re turning our full attention to Las Vegas,” Kaval said. “We were on parallel paths before. But we’re focused really on Las Vegas as our path to find a future home for the A’s.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in December the A’s would not have to pay a relocation fee if the team moved to Las Vegas.

“We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Manfred said then.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she was disappointed the A’s didn’t negotiate with the city as a “true partner.”

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. The A’s has struggled to draw fans to the Coliseum in recent years as owner John Fisher has slashed payroll and many of the team’s most recognizable stars have been traded away.

YANKEES: Sidelined with injuries for the 11th time in 14 seasons, Giancarlo Stanton is openly frustrated.

“It’s unacceptable this often,” he said five days after straining his left hamstring during a game against the Minnesota Twins. “The team relies on me and I can’t have this continue to happen and put us in a tough spot … it’s my duty and responsibility to be out there.”

Stanton was hurt Saturday while pulling into second base with a two-run double in the seventh inning and went on the injured list the following day. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone estimated Stanton will be sidelined for six weeks.

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old has been on the injured list or disabled list seven times in five seasons with the Yankees.

Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021) and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).

ANGELS: Manager Phil Nevin had never been ejected twice from the same game. Until Wednesday.

In the ninth inning with the score tied at 2 on Wednesday, Mike Trout was called out on a full-count checked swing by first base ump Will Little, stranding two.

Nevin emerged from the Angels dugout to yell and point at Little. He was tossed, but continued past the foul line to approach Little and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, “Just to let you know.”

The umpire responded, “Oh, I’m sorry,” according to Nevin.

DIAMONDBACKS: The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start.

The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The big left-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup in St. Louis.

