A brand new single from Portland singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy is out.

“Out On The Run” was inspired by the experience of falling in love and the sometimes uneasy feeling that accompanies it. The acoustic ballad, co-written with Alex Calabrese, morphs into more up-tempo territory with drums and percussion and a surprising trumpet solo. McCurdy’s vocals are full and emotive as he pours his heart out.

See McCurdy live at Crew in Ogunquit at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here’s “Out On The Run:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: