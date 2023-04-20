A brand new single from Portland singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy is out.

“Out On The Run” was inspired by the experience of falling in love and the sometimes uneasy feeling that accompanies it. The acoustic ballad, co-written with Alex Calabrese, morphs into more up-tempo territory with drums and percussion and a surprising trumpet solo. McCurdy’s vocals are full and emotive as he pours his heart out.

See McCurdy live at Crew in Ogunquit at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here’s “Out On The Run:”

