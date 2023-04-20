A brand new single from Portland singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy is out.
“Out On The Run” was inspired by the experience of falling in love and the sometimes uneasy feeling that accompanies it. The acoustic ballad, co-written with Alex Calabrese, morphs into more up-tempo territory with drums and percussion and a surprising trumpet solo. McCurdy’s vocals are full and emotive as he pours his heart out.
See McCurdy live at Crew in Ogunquit at 7 p.m. Friday.
Here’s “Out On The Run:”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.