USM Spring Craft Show – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. To benefit USM student athletes; more than 150 vendors.

Vendor and craft fair – Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 33 Wilson Road, Gorham. Co-sponsored by White Rock Community Club.

Third annual plant and book sale – Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to noon, Congin Elementary School, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. To donate plants and books, email [email protected]

