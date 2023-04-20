Roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, April 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10 exact cash. No preorders.

High on the Hog Supper – Saturday, April 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Ham and pork, baked beans, casseroles, salads, rolls and homemade pies. $10; $5 children 10 and under.

Free community meal – Wednesday, April 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Senior meal – Wednesday, April 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

