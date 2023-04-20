Earth Day seed swap

Bring seeds and plant samples to share with fellow gardeners to Walker Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

Also on Earth Day, drop off all colors of plastic bottle caps at the lending services desk to contribute to the library’s community art project.

Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.

Bucks for Books

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library offer a “bucks for books” scholarship to a Westbrook High School senior. The $1,000 scholarship is meant to go towards books and school supplies.

Applications are due Friday, May 5. To qualify, you must have an active library card, write a letter of a memory about the library and tell the Friends where you will be going and studying.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Walker Memorial Library at 800 Main St., Westbrook, ME 04092.

For additional information visit walkerfriends.org/scholarship.

Pizza Challenge reminder

The Gorham-Westbrook Rotary Club is hosting the 2023 Pizza Challenge from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The price is $12, $5 for ages under 12, and kids under age 5 are free. Those participating will vote on the best pizza from Westbrook and Gorham restaurants.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 18, 1973, that Navy Ensign Russell Charette surprised his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Charette of Brown Street, with a visit. They hadn’t seen him for four years.

