Age-friendly livable community listening session

The volunteer group Building Livability in New Gloucester, or BLING, is holding an Age-Friendly Community Listening Session for town residents Monday, April 24, at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Residents are encouraged to come and express their views on what would make New Gloucester a livable community for people of all ages.

Attendees may consider what they need or want that would make it easier for them to remain in their homes as they grow older. At the other end of the spectrum, what steps would enhance life for family members with young children? Learn how to get involved and remain connected.

Complimentary refreshments are available 6-6:30 p.m. and the listening session is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. For more info, contact Julie Fralich at [email protected]

Earth Day roadside cleanup

Help the Gray-New Gloucester Optimist Club celebrate Earth Day by pitching in to clean up your neighborhood or wider community. Join club members cleaning up all around the area for one hour on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, to pickup roadside trash. The rain date is Sunday, April 23. Make your own group of friends and family, pick up a bag and gloves and make an impact.

Participants can register to win a restaurant coupon for a free meal or gift card at one of many participating local restaurants. To register for the coupon drawings, email [email protected] or call 504-4507. Share your name, town in which you reside and your litter patrol area. You’re invited to submit photos of your Earth Day group for posting on the club’s Facebook page.

Dog park interest survey

Some area residents are interested in creating a two-section dog park in New Gloucester and have raised the possibility to the Select Board in a preliminary way. These dog owners want to gauge community interest, so they have developed a brief survey. Responses will be kept confidential.

Advertisement

Interested parties can contact Diantha Grant at [email protected] to obtain the link to the survey.

School bond discussion

Craig King, SAD 15 superintendent, invites citizens of the district to attend a public presentation and discussion of a school bond project 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Gray-New Gloucester High School library, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray.

The school district bond committee worked from 2018 to the spring of 2020, when it went on a hiatus caused by the pandemic. For the last year, work has resumed on the development of a bond project focusing on three areas: cafeteria improvements, performing arts space and athletic facilities.

A draft mock-up of plans for the three categories has been created to share with the public. The school board and administration would like to gather feedback and input from all school and community constituents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: