CHICAGO — Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBI as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected.

Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.

David Peralta accounted for Los Angeles’ only baserunner against Smyly on a 32.9 mph leadoff dribbler in the eighth that trickled between third base and the mound. Smyly and Yan Gomes each went for the grounder, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.

Smyly was checked by Manager David Ross and an athletic trainer, but stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was pulled by Ross.

Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he made his way to the dugout at Wrigley Field.

There have been 23 perfect games, including Don Larsen’s in the World Series. Seattle’s Félix Hernández pitched the last in 2012.

Jeremiah Estrada finished a one-hitter for Chicago. Nick Madrigal robbed Jason Heyward with a diving grab at second base for the final out.

The Cubs became the second team to score double-digit runs six times in its first 19 games, matching the 1885 Chicago White Stockings.

The Dodgers lost for the fourth time in six games. Julio Urías (3-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings after losing to the Cubs in his previous start.

Chicago broke open the game with seven runs in the fifth inning. Wisdom hit a three-run shot for his ninth homer. Mancini singled in Bellinger before Hoerner hit a drive to left for his first homer of the season.

NOTES

MARLINS: Miami placed pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain.

Rogers left Wednesday’s start against San Francisco after allowing hits to the first two batters in the fourth inning and throwing 22 pitches. He was charged with one run in three innings.

“The competitor in me never wants to get taken out of a game, but hopefully this will help get the tightness calmed down,” Rogers said. “I’d rather it be now than later in the season.”

Rogers is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. He has allowed eight earned runs, and 16 hits with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

DODGERS: Los Angeles placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.