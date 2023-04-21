As the monthlong celebration of Ramadan came to a close, Muslims in southern Maine gathered to pray and break their fast at Iftars on Thursday night.

One such gathering was the second annual Biddeford Community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care, where about 130 people attended to celebrate the last day of fasting.

Eisha Kahn, a Biddeford resident who works in health care, organized the event centered on consciousness and generosity with her partner, Biddeford City Councilor Liam LaFountain. After the sun set and prayers were said by Ahmed Abdirahman – assistant to the Imam at Masjid Bilaal – guests lined up for food from Jaffa Mediterranean Grill in South Portland.

On Friday morning, about 1,000 Muslims gathered at Fitzpatrick Stadium to mark the end of Ramdan on Eid al-Fitr.

People carried their prayer rugs onto the field and knelt next to one another in long rows. Women and children prayed in one section of the football field, while men prayed in another. Prayers began around 9 a.m., and immediately afterward, people got up and greeted their families and friends, hugging and taking photos and sharing snacks before leaving.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: