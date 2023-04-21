In photos: Muslims gather to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Story and photos by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
As the monthlong celebration of Ramadan came to a close, Muslims in southern Maine gathered to pray and break their fast at Iftars on Thursday night.
One such gathering was the second annual Biddeford Community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care, where about 130 people attended to celebrate the last day of fasting.
Eisha Kahn, a Biddeford resident who works in health care, organized the event centered on consciousness and generosity with her partner, Biddeford City Councilor Liam LaFountain. After the sun set and prayers were said by Ahmed Abdirahman – assistant to the Imam at Masjid Bilaal – guests lined up for food from Jaffa Mediterranean Grill in South Portland.
On Friday morning, about 1,000 Muslims gathered at Fitzpatrick Stadium to mark the end of Ramdan on Eid al-Fitr.
People carried their prayer rugs onto the field and knelt next to one another in long rows. Women and children prayed in one section of the football field, while men prayed in another. Prayers began around 9 a.m., and immediately afterward, people got up and greeted their families and friends, hugging and taking photos and sharing snacks before leaving.
Hundreds of men from southern Maine’s Muslim community pray together at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.
Women organize the treats they brought to give out at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.
Lavina Faizizad draws henna on the hand of her friend, Nozha Jeali, at a Biddeford community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care on Thursday. Faizizad said she likes to do henna at events like this for members of her community and friends.
Hundreds from southern Maine’s Muslim community begin to arrive at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.
Women and children set up in lines before the prayer begins at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
People talk and eat food from Jaffa Mediterranean Grill, a restaurant in South Portland, at a Biddeford community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care on Thursday. The dinner marked the last night of Ramadan and was attended by about 130 people.
Men from southern Maine’s Muslim community begin to set out their prayer rugs and gather in one section of Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.
Ruweda Ali, right, hugs Ninette Irabaruta as they greet each other at a Biddeford community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care on Thursday.
A young boy stands on the track at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium before joining his family on the field in prayer Friday.
Two women greet one another as hundreds from southern Maine’s Muslim community gather at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
Robr Alkhafaji, 8, gets a plate of food Thursday at a Biddeford community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care. The dinner marked the last night of Ramadan and was attended by about 130 people.
Ahmed Abdirahman, assistant to the Imam at Masjid Bilaal and a health care worker in Portland, speakers to dinner guests before leading a prayer to break fast at a Biddeford community Iftar at Southern Maine Health Care on Thursday.
Hundreds of women gather together before prayer begins Friday at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
More than 1,000 people from southern Maine’s Muslim community gather at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to pray and celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
Hundreds of men pray together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
More than 1,000 people gather at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium to pray and celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.
Rahmi Habibzai, left, of Portland hugs Mohammed Safi of Biddeford as they greet one another after prayers at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium on Friday.
A group of men gather together for a photo after prayers at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium on Friday.
A family poses for a photo together Friday at Portland’s Eid al-Fitr event.
