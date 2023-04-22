CUMBERLAND—The stakes weren’t quite as high, but the result was the same when Greely’s girls’ lacrosse team hosted York in a state game rematch Saturday afternoon at Glen Hutchins Field.

The Rangers, playing their third game this spring, hosted the new-look Wildcats, playing their opener, and after conceding the first goal, took over behind the brilliance of senior Charlotte Taylor, who dominated in the draw circle and was unstoppable at the offensive end.

Box score Greely 13 York 8 Y- 3 5- 8

G- 8 5- 13 First half

20:02 Y Doughty (free position)

19:33 G Taylor (free position)

18:55 G Taylor (Read)

18:37 G Medrano (Taylor)

15:21 G Dennen (Read)

10:46 Y Clayton (Doughty)

9:00 G Dennen (Kelman)

6:35 Y Doughty (unassisted)

6:06 G Lord (unassisted)

3:51 G Flynn (Taylor)

3:05 G Taylor (free position) Second half

16:10 Y Joyce (Galbaldis)

15:19 G Taylor (Kelman)

13:58 G Kelman (Lord)

13:45 G Kelman (unassisted)

8:09 Y Doughty (Clayton)

7:36 G Taylor (unassisted)

5:01 Y Fontaine (free position)

3:41 G Dennen (Flynn)

2:41 Y Doughty (Luchette)

0.1 Y Dickson (Doughty) Goals:

Y- Doughty 4, Clayton, Dickson, Fontaine, Joyce

G- Taylor 5, Dennen 3, Kelman 2, Flynn, Lord, Medrano Assists:

Y- Doughty 2, Clayton, Galbadis, Luchette

G- Kelman, Read, Taylor 2, Flynn, Lord Draws (Greely, 17-5)

Y- Clayton 3 of 11, Dickson 1 of 6, Fontaine 1 of 5

G- Taylor 15 of 19, Russell 2 of 3 Ground balls:

Y- 33

G- 45 Turnovers:

Y- 20

G- 24 Shots:

Y- 17

G- 24 Shots on cage:

Y- 14

G- 20 Saves:

Y (Spenlinhauer) 7

G (Babcock) 6

Taylor scored consecutive goals to put Greely on top to stay, then added another late in the first half to produce an 8-3 advantage at the break.

York scored the first goal of the second half as well, but couldn’t make a run and the Rangers went on to a 13-8 victory.

Taylor had five goals and two assists and Greely bounced back from a loss to powerhouse Kennebunk earlier this week, improving to 2-1 on the season.

“What we walked away with against Kennebunk was that we were super-proud of our effort,” said Taylor, who was also a menace on the defensive end Saturday. “Our slogan for this year is, ‘All out,’ and our goal for this game was to keep our level up as high as it was in that game.”

Team to beat

Last June 18 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Greely finally reached the pinnacle, at York’s expense, 13-7.

This season, the teams could be on a postseason collision course again.

The Wildcats, who reached the final for the first time in program history last spring, enter 2023 with some new faces and plenty of talent.

The Rangers are the favorite in Class B and started with a 20-0 home win over Gray-New Gloucester, then fell at Kennebunk, 14-4, Tuesday.

Saturday, on a dreary, windy and chilly afternoon (50 degrees at the start), Greely needed a few minutes to click on offense, then it gradually took control of the game.

After York junior goalie Tia Spenlinhauer denied an early shot from senior Allie Read, the Wildcats struck first five minutes in, as junior Annastasia Doughty fired a free position shot past Rangers senior goalie Addyson Babcock.

Greely needed just 29 seconds to answer and kick into gear, as Taylor earned a free position and finished to tie it.

Then, with 18:55 on the clock, Read set up Taylor for the go-ahead tally.

A mere 18 seconds later, Taylor played a supporting role, finding senior Jenny Medrano for the Rangers’ third goal in a 56-second span.

‘We might have underestimated York for a minute there,” Taylor said. “Once we stopping sleeping, we picked it up and played our game. We’re trying to find a rhythm and we’re trying to be a fast team and push the ball on offense.”

After Babcock robbed Doughty at one end, Read found senior Lauren Dennen in traffic at the other for another goal to make it 4-1 and force York coach Meghan Clark to take a timeout.

Spenlinhauer then kept the Wildcats in it by twice robbing junior Asja Kelman and with 10:46 to go before halftime, Doughty found junior Grace Clayton for a goal in transition.

After Kelman was robbed again, she set up Dennen for a goal with 9 minutes on the clock, but with 6:35 to play before the half, Doughty scored unassisted to make it 5-3.

Greely then surged again before the break with three quick goals to open it up.

First, after Taylor won the ensuing draw and Kelman was denied by Spenlinhauer, sophomore Kylie Lord was there to convert the rebound with 6:06 showing.

With 3:51 left, Taylor found sophomore Jane Flynn with a nice pass and Flynn put the ball in the net.

Forty-six seconds later, Taylor scored again on a free position and the Rangers took an 8-3 advantage to halftime.

“We’ve got a lot of options on offense and they connect really well,” said Greely coach Becca Koelker.

York hoped to rally in the second half and after nearly nine scoreless minutes, junior Gabby Galbadis set up sophomore Emerson Joyce for a goal to cut the deficit to four, but that’s as close as the visitors would get.

This time, Greely scored three goals in a 94-second span, as Taylor scored for the fourth time (from Kelman) with 15:19 remaining, Lord set up Kelman for a goal with 13:58 on the clock, then Kelman scored unassisted off the ensuing draw 13 seconds later to make it 11-4.

Doughty answered with 8:09 left (from Clayton), but Taylor scored for the fifth and final time 33 seconds later, unassisted.

After sophomore Ava Fontaine beat Babcock with a free position shot with 5:01 on the clock, Flynn set up Dennen for a pretty transition goal, the Rangers’ last, with 3:41 left.

Down the stretch, Doughty scored her final goal (from sophomore Sophia Luchette), then, Doughty set up sophomore Natalie Dickson for a goal as time expired, but it was far too little, too late and Greely prevailed, 13-8.

“It’s almost the same team from last year,” Taylor said. “Everyone wanted it last year and we’re striving to be even better this year.”

“That was a good win,” said Koelker. “It gives us momentum.”

Taylor led the way with five goals, added two assists, won 15 of 19 draw opportunities and collected a game-high 13 ground balls (with a few interceptions mixed in).

“(Taking draws is) a new role for me to step into since (junior) Eva (Williams) tore her ACL,” Taylor said. “I was the backup before. There’s a lot of people helping me and a lot of communication and hoping.”

“Charlotte does so much for us,” Koelker said. “She’s everywhere. She gets interceptions, she crushed it on the draw and she led the attack as well.”

Dennen finished with three goals, Kelman had a pair (with two assists) and Flynn, Lord and Medrano all tickled the twine once.

Read had two assists, while Flynn and Lord each finished with one.

Babcock stopped six shots.

Greely enjoyed a 17-5 advantage in draws, 45-33 in ground balls and 24-17 in shots (20-14 on cage). The Rangers did turn the ball over 24 times.

York was paced by Doughty, who had four goals and two assists. Clayton, Dickson, Fontaine and Joyce each scored once.

Clayton, Galbadis and Luchette tallied one assist apiece.

Spenlinhauer saved seven shots.

Clayton, Dickson and Fontaine all collected a team-high five ground balls.

The Wildcats committed 20 turnovers.

Unfinished business

The teams will play again May 26 in York.

“This isn’t the last time we’ll see York, so we’ll have to be ready,” Koelker said. “Last year, we lost the first game to them, then things turned around.”

Both squads have plenty of work to do first.

The Wildcats have two more road games next week, at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and at South Portland Friday.

Greely has a tough week upcoming, going to reigning Class C champion North Yarmouth Academy Tuesday, visiting Class A contender Windham Thursday, then playing at Freeport next Saturday.

“We’re looking for smart play and tightening up our defense and our transitions,” Taylor said.

“We’re still ironing out where we want everyone,” Koelker said. “The girls are working really hard.

“Next week will be three good tests. We like well-matched games.”

