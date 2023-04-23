What a wonderful Food & Dining section in Sunday’s April 16 paper.
Tim Cebula’s article on Biddeford pizza maker Frank Coletti was hilarious, I appreciated Andrew Ross’ review of Dok Mali and comparing it to our recent eating experience there, and I loved Ben McCanna’s photographs for Christine Burns Rudalevige’s article about the Maine seaweed industry. (Now I also really want to try Onggi’s furikake mix.)
Really great stuff. Hope to continue to see such great writing and images in the coming months.
Michael & Judith Vance
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.