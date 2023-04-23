What a wonderful Food & Dining section in Sunday’s April 16 paper.

Tim Cebula’s article on Biddeford pizza maker Frank Coletti was hilarious, I appreciated Andrew Ross’ review of Dok Mali and comparing it to our recent eating experience there, and I loved Ben McCanna’s photographs for Christine Burns Rudalevige’s article about the Maine seaweed industry. (Now I also really want to try Onggi’s furikake mix.)

Really great stuff. Hope to continue to see such great writing and images in the coming months.

Michael & Judith Vance

Falmouth

