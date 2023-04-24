Thabisa

Originally from South Africa, singer-songwriter Thabisa calls New Haven, Connecticut, her home. Her sound is a bright and upbeat fusion of folk, jazz, soul, R&B, Afrobeat and Afropop all her own. She released the album “Eyodidi” in 2015 and is currently working on her next one, called “Petrichor,” which is the smell that rises up from the ground after rainfall and is symbolic of Thabisa’s growth as both a musician and human being.

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty is the married couple of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, and their album “Lover’s Game” was released last month. Both are powerhouse vocalists, and their sound traverses soul, blues, rock and country. “Lover’s Game” was produced by Dave Cobb who has worked with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, among many others. The War and Treaty puts on a tremendous live show, and you’ve got two chances to see it this weekend.

Elements: Palaver Strings with Kinan Asmeh and Brian Shankar Adler

Portland-based chamber orchestra Palaver Strings presents a show called Elements, during which they’ll be joined by award-winning clarinetist Kinan Azmeh as well as percussionist Brian Shankar Adler. The show will incorporate classical, jazz and Syrian folk elements as the musicians push the boundaries of improvisation and composition. Azmeh’s “In the Element” is one of the pieces that will be performed. Its name was inspired by a run out in the summer rain and also steps into themes of feeling in and outside of one’s elements in both a musical and cultural way.

