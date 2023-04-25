Reproductive rights have been a prominent political topic for years. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade kicked off intense campaigns in every state to either expand access, restrict access or criminalize these health care procedures entirely. It is a topic that inspires strong emotions on both sides. But since I was not elected to avoid hot-button issues, I think we should talk about it.

Fortunately, Maine law has recognized this right to abortion care since 1993, when the Legislature – in a bipartisan vote – enshrined Mainers’ right to safe and legal abortion in law. This protects Mainers’ access to abortion today, despite last year’s court decision. Other states have not been so fortunate, and many have passed, or are in the midst of passing, draconian bans on the procedure. Recently, Florida passed a law banning abortions after six weeks – a point when many do not even know they are pregnant.

Laws that seek to ban or even criminalize abortion put women’s health at serious risk. Research from the University of Colorado has shown that if abortion were banned nationwide, the number of maternal deaths could rise by 24 percent. Abortion bans also reduce critical pregnancy care services, such as treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. In Idaho, a particularly extreme abortion ban left providers vulnerable to prosecution for performing any abortion – even ones necessary to protect a patient’s health. This recently led a hospital in that state to stop delivering babies.

Every year, the Maine Legislature is presented with bills that would restrict abortion access to varying degrees. This year is no exception. I will oppose all of these measures, and I am confident that a majority of my colleagues will do the same. But there is more we can do besides simply opposing harmful bills.

Governor Janet Mills and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross have introduced legislation I am proud to cosponsor which would modernize Maine’s reproductive health care laws. For the relatively rare instances in which an abortion might be needed later in pregnancy, this bill would clarify that the decision to have an abortion is between patients and qualified medical professionals.

I stood at the press conference where this bill was introduced and heard the heart-wrenching story of a woman from Yarmouth who was unable to seek an abortion in Maine after learning later in her pregnancy that her child was suffering from a deadly form of skeletal dysplasia, a rare genetic mutation. Her child, had he even survived birth, would not have been able to breathe and carrying the pregnancy to term would have increased possible health complications, for the mother.

Though this was a wanted pregnancy, abortion care was necessary and she was forced to travel out of state to receive the care she needed. This is wrong. This bill would change that by regulating abortion like other safe and legal medical procedures while protecting the patient’s privacy.

The decision to have an abortion is deeply personal and belongs between the patient and their qualified medical provider. As a father of two girls, I am deeply concerned that so many politicians and judges could threaten their rights to have autonomy over their own bodies. Our laws pertaining to reproductive health care must be grounded in science and respect for human rights. Maine voters have demonstrated time and again that they agree with this principle.

Please do not hesitate to share your thoughts with me on this or any other topic or concern you might have about your state government.

Marc Malon is serving his first term in the Maine House, representing District 133, which includes a portion of Biddeford. He serves as a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee. He can be reached at [email protected]

