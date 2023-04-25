Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will host Color, Mood and Time!, an exhibition of watercolors and acrylics by Kennebunk resident Liz Roper.

The exhibit runs May 1-31, and the public is invited to a reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

“As an undergraduate liberal arts/education major,” according to a library news release, “Roper squeezed as many studio art and art history electives into her schedule as possible. During her time teaching preschool and second grade, creating personalized greeting cards kept her painting.

“Within a year or two after her retirement in 2013, she started painting with Kennebunk watercolorist, Dennis Rafferty, and continues to do so today. She also frequently attends local workshops including some at the Barn Gallery in Ogunquit and participates in informal plein air gatherings. Travel has been a great source of inspiration and is reflected in this collection.”

The collection of 14 paintings in watercolor and acrylics on watercolor paper, spans half a dozen years and a variety of subjects.

“Painting connects me to moments in time when I was struck by something that made me want to remember the mood evoked,” Roper said in an email, “… whenever I view them, the feel of the light and the mood that I experienced at the first moment of being there returns to me. I hope that the viewer makes a similar connection with at least one or two of these paintings.”

Roper has been a member of Maine Women in the Arts since 2013 and exhibits in all its annual shows. She has served as the Maine Women in the Arts exhibit chair and received an honorable mention ribbon for her acrylic, Coffee Break on Congress Street, in the 2016 awards show.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery May 1-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For library hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

