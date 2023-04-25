Carter Johnson scored three third-period goals and Francois Brassard made 35 saves as the Maine Mariners held serve again Tuesday night, beating the Reading Royals 7-3 before a crowd of 2,936 at Cross Insurance Arena to tie their first round ECHL playoff series at two games apiece.

The home team has won every game in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Portland. The remainder of the series will be played in Reading starting Saturday.

Still riding high from their 4-3 overtime victory in Monday night’s Game 3, the Mariners came out strong in Game 4. They outshot Reading 17-6 in the first period and took a 2-1 lead. Connor Doherty (from the left boards) and Mathew Santos (from the bottom of the right circle) both scored from long range.

It could have been more, but Reading killed off an extended Maine power play of nearly four minutes in which the Mariners managed only three shots on goal. Upon returning to full strength, the Royals converted their first shot, from the slot by Jacob Gaucher to make it 1-1.

Reading tied it at 2 earlier in the second when a centering pass originating from Charlie Gerard in the trapezoid behind the end line caromed off two different Maine defensemen’s skates before trickling into the net.

The Mariners scored twice more, however, with Gabriel Chicoine finishing off a 3-on-2 rush from the high slot and Curtis Hall converting on a power play in the final minute to make it 4-2 entering the third.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous