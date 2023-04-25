In my position as executive director of the Scarborough Land Trust, I can take a walk in the woods as part of my job. This is always a highlight of my day when it can happen. However, most of my responsibilities rest elsewhere including in-person and virtual meetings, writing grant proposals, reviewing maps, reading reports, fundraising, and similar tasks all with same desired outcome.

This outcome is simple – protect natural and agricultural resources for all the residents of Scarborough.

While many people know and enjoy these resources such as Pleasant Hill, Warren Woods or Blue Point Preserves, not everyone can access these places. It might be due to age, physical ability, or time, this however, misses the point. Protecting these open spaces and working farms provide benefits to every resident. This can be in the form of purifying air, filtering water, replenishing soils, absorbing flood waters, or producing food.

We all are enriched by the natural side of Scarborough, whether it is the critical wildlife habitat these properties provide or the healthy physical and mental wellbeing it bestows. Research tells us that time in nature has many such benefits.

Today, we are in constant battle to save the most important remaining natural lands and working farms. These spaces are disappearing from the face of Scarborough as the town continues to grow. We can balance the ledger over the next few years by conserving additional lands.

Scarborough Land Trust is working on 11 land conservation projects across the town. We will continue to work for you by partnering with willing landowners on conservation strategies for their properties. We can’t do this alone; it takes all of us.

The recent goal developed by the Scarborough Town Council, focusing on conservation, gives me hope. Working together, we will make progress protecting the special places remaining. I want to make a plea to land owners in the town – think about talking to the land trust about conservation opportunities for your property.

While purchasing properties through fee ownership or conservation easements are standard tools utilized, Scarborough Land Trust would be greatly challenged to find enough funding for the task at hand. With the generosity of individuals, we can make our acquisition dollars stretch further.

An example is the 1996 donation from Albert G. Sewell, Jr. to the land trust of 35 acres off Ash Swamp Road. He made this gift benefiting the community in perpetuity. Tens of thousands of visitors have enjoyed this property in the past 27 years.

Who might be the next individual ready to step up for the future of Scarborough?

If donating your property is not an option or it is not suitable for conservation, there are other methods of creating a legacy. Other types of real estate gifts can be donated and then sold by the land trust for use on conservation projects. Leaving property or other assets in an estate plan has the potential to be life changing. This is about our future and the future of generations yet to come.

I look forward to hearing from anyone who wants to get more involved in the effort to conserve additional natural and agricultural areas in Scarborough.

Andrew J. Mackie is executive director of Scarborough Land Trust. He can be reached at [email protected] or 207-289-1199.

