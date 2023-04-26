KW Contemporary Art, in an April 15 news release, announced the arrival of its annual summer soirée and opening reception for Summertide. The group exhibition features new work from gallery artists, highlighting the voice and perspective of KW Contemporary Art.

The opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the start of summer.

According to KW Contemporary Art, “The exhibition will show new work from Hunt Slonem, Yangyang Pan, Paul Villinski, Liz Barber, Havoc Hendricks, and more. The opening will also feature the premiere of the work of Carolyn Johnson and Betsy Enzensberger.

“Johnson’s work utilizes reclaimed surfboards which have been layered with resin, ink, paint, and metallic pigments to create unique pieces that reference the ocean and its boundless depths. Enzensberger’s whimsical resin sculptures of melting popsicles call to mind memories of summer days. These and other new works will be on view through the end of June.”

KW Contemporary Art features a roster of artists ranging from emerging talents to established artists from around the world. The gallery can be found in Lower Village Kennebunk, near Kennebunkport’s Dock Square, above Spaces Interior Design store and Bliss Boutique.

Legion Post 74 announces meetings

American Legion, Webber-Lefebvre Post 74 meets the first Wednesday of each month, except July and August.

The meetings start at 7 p.m. Any veteran of the United States Armed Forces is eligible to be a member. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St. in Kennebunk.

Graves Library schedules May events

Portland Press Herald 2022 – The Year in Photos: Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport will host and opening reception with photographers from the Portland Press Herald on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by the Portland Press Herald and will run through June 23.

The exhibit shares images from 2022. Light refreshments will be served.

Malaga Island Program: Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien will visit Graves Library on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. to discuss the history of Malaga Island (off the coast of Phippsburg). Who lived there in the late-1800s? What happened to the people of the community? Why did the state of Maine take action to evict them from their homes?

McBrien oversees the archives and records management programs for the state of Maine. As curator of the award-winning exhibition, Malaga Island, Fragmented Lives, McBrien is also a historian for the Malaga Island community. She previously held positions as chief curator and director of public engagement at the Maine Historical Society and as curator of historic collections for the Maine State Museum.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

University of Maine announces fall 2022 dean’s list

The University of Maine recognized 3,010 students for achieving dean’s list honors in the fall 2022 semester. Of the students who made the dean’s list, 1,983 are from Maine, 957 are from 45 other states and 70 are from 25 countries other than the U.S.

Local students named to the list include:

Arundel: Abby Davis, Evan Dickson, Jonathan Dube, Sofie Dumas, Keeva Jacques and Meg Noble.

Kennebunk: Caleb Congdon, J.G. Connolly, Nate Cripps, Garrett Dickinson, David Dumas, Colby Ellis, Josh Erickson-Harris, Danielle Gassman, Hannah Johnson, Henry Kindler, Grant Kull, Graham McLaughlin, Curtis Morgan, Katharine Poulin, Lauren Poulin, Corinna Rec, Ashley Robinson, Charlie Smith, Conor Stevens, Cullen Stevens, Zackary Sullivan, Maddison Tassinari, Sam Vaccaro and Courtney White.

Kennebunkport: Ella Boxall, Jessica Dupler, Robbie Sanders and Trevor Sutton.

Fashion exhibit promotes global health

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of a new summer exhibition, Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health, that began April 25. The museum worked with curation partner organization Partners for World Health to exhibit 11 fashions created completely of “blue wrap,” the polypropylene fabric used in hospitals to sterilize equipment.

The exhibit is supported by Southern Maine Health Care and Kennebunk Savings Bank, and will run through Aug. 20.

Partners for World Health is based in Portland, and collects medical supplies and equipment from healthcare facilities, manufacturers, other organizations, and individuals. It sorts, evaluates, repackages, and prepares the supplies and equipment for distribution to individuals, communities, and healthcare facilities in need both locally and internationally.

Every other year, the organization hosts a fashion show, called Blue Wrap Project Runway, to raise awareness about the organization and challenge designers to create a costume from blue wrap, the polypropylene material used by hospitals to sterilize equipment and is thrown away after a single use.

Designers face the challenge of working with a non-traditional material to create beauty from that which is discarded. Usually, these fashions are shown for one night only. Thanks to a partnership between the Brick Store Museum and Partners for World Health, the Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health exhibition is an exclusive and up-close look at just some of these designs.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday with varied hours. For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Bean supper planned at First Congregational Church

First Congregational Church is hosting the first baked bean and American chop suey supper of 2023 on Saturday, April 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport.

First Church bean suppers will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October. There will be two types of home baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, and coleslaw, topped off with a slice of homemade pie. Exact change is required: adults and children age 12 and older, $10 per person, and children younger than 12, $5 per child. There will be limited seating outdoors, weather permitting.

For more information, call Carol at 207-710-7060. In addition to this supper hosted by church members, the congregation and the Rev. Fred Gagnon welcome the public to attend Sunday worship service which begins at 9:30 a.m.

First Parish hosting rummage sale

A rummage sale is scheduled for April 29-30 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk. The church is located on Main Street (next to Kennebunk Free Library).

The hours are 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 and 8 to 10:30 a.m. on April 30. On Sunday, April 30, everything is $3/bag or box.

Astronomical Society of Northern New England schedules May meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will conduct its monthly meeting on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. The business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

At the meeting, the society will host a presentation by Paul Kursewicz. Kursewicz became a member of the society in the 1980s and is an amateur astronomer. His special interest is in astrophotography. He takes astrophotographs of the heavens, using not a telescope, but a point-and-shoot camera on a stand that tracks the sky’s apparent motion. Kursewicz also is the editor of the society’s newsletter, Skylights.

Last May, Kursewicz and his wife took a vacation that included West Virginia. They visited the Green Bank Observatory. He will highlight his experiences there. While in Kentucky, he visited the Creation Museum. There are several astro-related items there, which Paul will share; two of which are historical.

One of those historical items is directly related to a project that he participated in back in 1994, when he was also a member of the Association of Lunar and Planetary Observers. The museum also has a meteorite collection, and an observatory, which Kursewicz will also discuss.

For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by society members.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Bring a Friend to Church Day at Church on the Cape

Sunday, April 30 is Bring a Friend to Church Day at Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise.

The Rev. Sammie Maxwell invites all to, “Come as you are, relax, and enjoy the fellowship and music,” according to a news release. Singalong hymn begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship service at 10 a/,/, with refreshments and fellowship after the service at 11 a.m. Gifts will be given to first-time attendees.

“Church on the Cape faith family represents various religious and cultural backgrounds and lifestyles,” wrote Maxell. “Young, old, and middle-aged, single, married, widowed, divorced, parents, grandparents, and members of extended families. All are welcome.”

For more information about the Church on the Cape, or to livestream services, visit www.churchonthecape.org/.

Mid-Week Music returns to the ‘80s

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. with “Hits from the Eighties.” The monthly concert series is held at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

The show will feature renditions of classics from the 1980s, including Billy Joel’s “You May Be Right,” Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself,” performed by Andy MacLeod (guitar), Susan Richardson (drums), and Dana Pearson (guitar, keyboard).

For more information, visit kporths.com/events, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

South Congregational announces children and families service

South Congregational Church United Church of Christ, located at 2 North St. in Kennebunkport, will host a worship service designed particularly for children and families at 4 p.m. on April 30. The service will feature stories and music and movement. Participants are encouraged to bring neighbors, grandchildren, and friends.

A spaghetti dinner will follow at 5 p.m. at the Community House at 8 Temple St. in Kennebunkport, near the church. The supper is free and open to the public with a free-will offering. Parking is available on the street or in the municipal lot behind Alisson’s restaurant.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-967-2793, or visit Southchurchucc.org.

Co-ed softball league starting up

The Kennebunk 50 and over Co-Ed Softball League is about to enter its seventh season. The league is designed for players minimum age 50 and in a co-ed format, with emphasis on being in the outdoors, having fun, playing safe and enjoying each other’s company.

Last season, players ranged in age from their mid-50s to and including those just over 80; a significant but well rounded age group that including many players with prior softball experience to and including those with very little. All games and practices will be held at the Lloyd Nedeau softball field in West Kennebunk, off Clear Crossing Road.

The schedule:

The first practice will be held on Friday, May 26, starting at 9:30 a.m. and continue each Friday until October. The practices are a combination of warms-ups, batting practice and fielding.

The first game is scheduled for Monday, June 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on each Monday until the last game on Oct. 2. There will be no official teams, as teams are uniformly selected based on the participants that evening and the need for certain position players. All games are officiated by a qualified umpire, who will also keep score, along with various statistics. The approach, with emphasis on balancing weekly teams to ensure fairness and competitiveness, has provides an enjoyable experience for all players.

For more information or to register, visit the Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department or email Dan Peacock at [email protected]

Museum program features Smokey Bear Story Time

In promotion of Wildfire Awareness Week across Maine, the Brick Store Museum is exhibiting 19 original paintings by Rudolph Wendelin of Smokey Bear, currently on loan from the USDA National Agricultural Library in Washington, D.C. The exhibit will run from April 21-May 14.

For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar or call 207-985-4802.

May Day book sale at Kennebunk Free Library

The Friends of the Kennebunk Free Library will host a book sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the town of Kennebunk’s May Day Festival.

The sale will be held in Hank’s Room and outside (weather permitting) and feature 4/$1 adult paperbacks. The public is invited to attend, support the library and find deals on gently-used books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.

Friends support the library by raising funds that help sponsor library programs and materials including passes to local museums and parks, summer reading programs, Kanopy streaming service, OverDrive e-content and large print books.

For more information, please call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Registration open for Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K

The 31st annual Kennebunk Beach Classic 5K is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. The event, a fundraiser for The Center, begins at 8:30 a.m.

Early-bird registration ($30) is available through April 30. The Center is a nonprofit serving adults 50-plus in the Kennebunks. For more information or to register, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org/5k/ or call 207-967-8514.

Bags, Baubles & Bubbly sale is back

The Center is bringing back the Bags, Baubles, & Bubbly sale.

The sale will feature new and like new designer handbags, costume jewelry, and other accessories. The event will be held on Thursday, May 11, at the Community House on North Street in Kennebunkport from 4 to 7 p.m. There are also VIP Shopping Hours available from 3 to 4 p.m. for those who want to preview and purchase items first.

Tickets went on sale April 1, with general admission tickets available for $25 and a limited number of VIP tickets available for $50. All tickets include bubbly and sweet treats to take home. Tickets are available online or by calling or stopping by The Center.

The event is a fundraiser for The Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting adults 50 and older. The Center is a meeting place for adults 50-plus to explore their interests through programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community.

For more information, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, on social media @CenterKennebunk, call 207-967-8514, or visit 175 Port Road in Kennebunk.

Planeteers of Southern Maine plan clothing drive

On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in collaboration with The New School and Helpsy, will host a clothing/textile drive. Collections will take place at The New School – 38 York St. (Route 1) in Kennebunk. No early-bird donations will be accepted.

According to a news release, “The event will raise funds for community actions that lead to a more sustainable way of life. If you’d like to contribute to doing something positive for the environment, please stop by with your “discards” As a clothing collection company and a certified B corporation with an environmental goal to extend the useful life of clothing, Helpsy partners with municipalities and organizations across 10 states to collect unwanted clothing while giving back to the communities they serve. In 2022, Helpsy paid over $500,000 to charities for collection partnerships and saved municipalities over $1.5 million in disposal fees and donated over 28,000 coats to those in need.”

“We are dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance” says Dan Green, co-founder and CEO, in the email. “Helpsy’s mission is to keep clothes out of the trash.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space, which is why Helpsy is committed to working with organizations, such as the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in order to give clothing the longest life possible. In 2022, Helpsy collected 30 million pounds of clothing.

With the goal of reusing, reselling, and repurposing the clothing they collect, Helpsy accepts clean, dry, and bagged clothing and fashion accessories, including dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats, gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, luggage, shoes, towels, bedding (except pillows), costumes, stuffed animals, curtains, placemats, tablecloths, and other household textiles. Every item should be clean, dry and odorless. Helpsy does not accept rugs, bathmats, or bed pillows.

For more information, email [email protected]

Historical society bean supper is April 29

The Arundel Historical Society will host a baked bean and pasta supper on April 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It will be held at the M.L. Day School gym. Mildred L. Day School is on Limerick Road in Arundel.

The supper will feature two types of beans, bac and cheese, American chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread/rolls, homemade desserts, drinks, and coffee with take-out available. Donation of $8/person; children 5 and and younger eat free.

Historical displays will be shown and the annual spring raffle calendar will be available. The supper benefits the Arundel Historical Society and is a family-friendly event. All are welcome. For more information, call 207- 283-9699.

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the library

Kennebunk Free Library will host a poetry reading on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in the Walker Room. Local poets will read their works and poetry lovers will read some of their favorites written by others. Those interested in reading poetry, original or personal favorites, should call the library or register through the calendar on the website to sign up for a five-minute time slot.

For more information call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

