When the South Portland Sustainability Department announced 100 Resilient Yards in late February, we didn’t know what interest level our community would have. But after an outpouring of support – more than 400 households applied to the program – we knew this would be a great time to discuss how to create biodiverse and climate resilient yards with one of our project partners, Wild Seed Project.

Wild Seed Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 to build awareness of the vital importance of native plants and the ecosystems they support. By providing people with the tools to repopulate landscapes with native plants, Wild Seed Project helps communities to expand wildlife habitat, support and restore biodiversity, and build climate resilience for all through educational outreach, programs, and native plant and seed sales.

This week, I sat down with Nell Houde, manager of educational programs at Wild Seed Project, to discuss the importance of biodiverse and climate resilient yards. Nell will also be presenting on this topic Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at the South Portland Public Library Main Branch at 482 Broadway.

The Importance of biodiverse, climate resilient yards

“We’re seeing untold biodiversity loss as a result of climate change,” expressed Nell when we first sat down. “How we adapt by reintegrating native species that are climate resilient – meaning more drought, high heat, or heavy rain tolerant – and that provide services like producing oxygen, and filtering and cleaning water is imperative to our survival.”

When asked what the perfect biodiverse and climate resilient yard would look like, Nell took a second to think. “Every single location will be different,” she said. It’s important that biodiverse and climate resilient spaces connect us to the places that we steward – our homes, schools, and other community spaces, while also reestablishing native ecosystems to Maine. And importantly, they should invite us outdoors as year-round spaces.”

Advertisement

I also learned that every biodiverse, climate resilient space should have layers. “Native trees and shrubs are important keystone species in creating multi-layered native habitats that support healthy ground cover,” Nell continued. “Did you know that native oak trees are ideal pollinator species? One square foot of space in a multi-layered native habitat can support more than 100 thriving species, including many positive human health impacts.”

The creation of climate resilient yards can be a long process – anywhere from one to three years depending on the current environment. The return on investment of a native landscape isn’t instantaneous either as it can take all plant species some time to return to their full capacities. But Nell reminded me that organizations like Wild Seed Project are providing the educational and physical resources needed to help those looking to make this transition.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create long term results with native ecosystems lasting long into our future through education. For example, we want everyone to know that native seed sowing is actually best done in the fall, and that leaf litter is a habitat for so many beneficial species and it should be left until the spring,” concluded Nell.

Nell left me with one final reminder: “One native aster in the ground today, creates exponentially more asters in our native spaces tomorrow.”

To learn more about Wild Seed Project, visit: https://wildseedproject.net.

Interested in learning more from Nell herself? Join us at Building a Biodiverse and Climate Resilient Yard, Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at the South Portland Public Library Main Branch at 482 Broadway.

Wild Seed Project has partnered with the City of South Portland Sustainability Department to implement 100 Resilient Yards – a project bringing resilient landscapes to our community this summer. As of April 28, participant applicants have been confirmed for this year’s implementation. Please stay tuned to https://tinyurl.com/100-Resilient-Yards for updates on this project.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Steve Genovese is an AmeriCorps/Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the South Portland Sustainability Office through September 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: