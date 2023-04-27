Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a series about biking and walking in Bath, Brunswick and Topsham, written by members of local bicycle and pedestrian advisory committees.

Longer hours of daylight and warmer weather have many of us eager to dust off our bikes and set out on two wheels. On a bike, we can have fun, enjoy the beautiful Maine scenery, and get some fresh air and exercise. Bikes are “active transportation” that also can get us to the library, grocery store, school or work. Making trips by bike is healthy for us and the environment.

Before you go out on your first or any ride, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine (bikemaine.org) suggests you check your bike for safety with an “ABC Quick Check:”

• Air: pinch the tires which should be firm

• Brakes: make sure they are working and aren’t rubbing

• Crank/chain: if there are problems with your gears or chain, take it to a bike shop

• Quick check: inspect the “quick release” levers and other bolts to make sure they are tight

If any of this seems daunting, contact your local bike shop. There are several in the Bath-Brunswick area.

No fancy clothing is required for biking. Bright colors will make you more easily seen by motorists. Avoid flip flops. Secure any shoes laces, dangling cords and baggy clothing to keep them from getting caught in the moving parts of your bike. Don’t forget your helmet and, if you’re riding at night, a light.

Looking for something fun for kids? Check out the local “bike rodeos” in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20 at Brunswick Parks and Recreation and in Bath from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June on Water Street adjacent to the police station. There are bike and helmet checks, equipment giveaways, as well as opportunities for kids to practice bike safety skills. Loaner bikes and helmets are available.

Interested in mountain biking? The Six Rivers Chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association (Six Rivers NEMBA) teaches mountain biking classes for kids, with upcoming sessions in May offered through Topsham Parks & Recreation and Brunswick Parks & Recreation. Six Rivers worked with the Town of Topsham to open a brand-new “pump track” for practice outside the Topsham Transfer Station. There is also a pump track at Bath Middle School. Six Rivers NEMBA offers regular rides open to the public as well as trail information: https://sixriversnemba.org.

For those who prefer road biking, check out the regularly scheduled rides open to the public through the Merrymeeting Wheelers Bicycle Club (https://mwbc.wildapricot.org/rides.) Rides typically leave from the Brunswick Gazebo on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings and accommodate a wide range of cycling speeds, distances, and experience levels. Rides for women on Monday evenings and a new, slower “chill” ride series on Tuesday mornings are also available.

The Bath Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee is sponsoring a “Ride of Silence” on May 17 to honor vulnerable road users as part of Global Safety Week. For something more celebratory, check out a “Bath Bike Party” on at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 or June 2 at the Bath Waterfront Park with giveaways and safety checks as well as an easy ride around town where no participant will be left behind.

If you or your kids are feeling particularly inspired, May 3 is National Bike and Walk to School Day and May 19 is National Bike to Work Day. As you can see from everything listed above, there are lots of opportunities in Bath, Brunswick, and Topsham to get out on your bike!

Kathy Thorson is a co-chair of the Brunswick Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BBPAC.)

