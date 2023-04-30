This Saturday, May 6, marks the opening date of Visit Freeport’s 4th Annual Makers on Main series. Hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month from May to September, Makers on Main features an expansive trail of 50 local artists, crafters and food producers along Main Street.

Makers on Main was first introduced in 2020 as a COVID-friendly alternative to Visit Freeport’s Freeport Fall Festival, a full weekend featuring 200 local artists, live music, free kids activities and food trucks. The inaugural Makers on Main event was so well received by local artists, businesses, residents and visitors that Visit Freeport chose to add the series as a permanent addition to their calendar of annual events.

“It’s been a pleasure to explore new ways to support Maine’s celebrated community of artists and food producers, while also continuing to innovate how we can use our events to support the local economy,” Kelly Edwards, Visit Freeport’s executive director, said in a prepared release.

Exhibitor booths may be found on both sides of the street from as far south as Freeport Antiques & Heirlooms at 31 Main St. to KeyBank on the north end at 135 Main St. L.L. Bean, Freeport Village Station, Meetinghouse Arts, Linda Bean’s Maine Kitchen & Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, vineyard vines, LOFT, Visit Freeport and the Freeport Historical Society are also host locations for participating exhibitors. Behind the Freeport Historical Society and Freeport Oyster Bar, visitors will also find a rotating selection of food trucks each month. Makers on Main is free to attend.

For more information, visitfreeport.com/makersonmain.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: