BATH – Nathan James Belanger, 49, beloved husband, father, and local IBEW brother, passed away in his home unexpectedly on the morning of Friday April 21, 2023, due to medical complications.

Nathan was born on Tuesday May 29, 1973 in Portland, and married his wife, Melissa Joe Brown, on Friday Nov 5, 1999, in Cumberland.

He was an electrician by trade, an ardent DIY tinkerer, amateur inventor, and lover of the universe, nature, and all creatures. He had a big heart, and wanted to share that, and his ideas with the world; and he did.

Predeceased by his mother Gail Marie Fontaine, he is survived by his wife and their three wonderful children, Emily, Caitlyn, and Ayden; his father Donald, stepmother Lisa; siblings Adam, and Amy, sister-in-law Liz; niece Hannah; and an omnipresent chosen family.

A celebration of his life will be held at the local IBEW Union Hall on 238 Goddard Rd. in Lewiston at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 6.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Nathan’s online memorial.

Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation on Nate’s behalf may do so to:

Maine Pubic Radio

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous