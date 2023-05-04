MONMOUTH – Fred Leslie Toothaker, 90, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023. Fred was born June 16, 1932, in East Harpswell, to parents Samuel and Wygonda (Harley) Toothaker.

Fred attended school in Cundy’s Harbor, shortly after, he started his journey as a fisherman. Fred was an avid outdoorsman, he spent a large portion of his life on a boat, from clam digging and sardine fishing with his brothers, to lobstering, to just bringing his grand kids out for a ride. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, most often accompanied by his wife, Mikki. Those who knew him, and even those who just met him, knew right away that he was a jokester, he’d always have a joke or a trick up his sleeve. He had the most memorable smile that would often give it away that he was up to something.

Fred is survived by his wife, Michaleen Toothaker; his half-sister, Madonna Lowrey; his daughter, Kelli Williams; his granddaughters Kristen Ross and Tara Kieger; his great-grandchildren, Elijah, Dryden, Abel and Quinn; his sister-in-law from his first marriage, whom he raised as his own, Terria (Alexander) Elwell, and her children, Travis, Stacy, Troy, Tiffany and Melissa. He is also survived by his stepchildren and their significant others, Jamie and Kathy Paquet, Louie and Risa Paquet, Julie and Steve Passey; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren from them.

Fred was predeceased by his father, Samuel Toothaker, his mother, Wygonda Bennett; his brothers, Walter Toothaker, Leroy “Bucky” Toothaker, Brayton “Jim” Toothaker, his sister, Roberta (Toothaker) and half-brother, Wayne Bennett.

Fred was a hardworking man, who had tremendous amounts of love and laughter to share with everyone in his presence. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of having him in their lives.